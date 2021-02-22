IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon shares first pic with Akshay Kumar as she wraps her portion
Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Pandey in lead roles.
Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Pandey in lead roles.
bollywood

Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon shares first pic with Akshay Kumar as she wraps her portion

  • Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:51 PM IST

Actors Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi have wrapped up their respective portions of the shoot for the upcoming comedy, Bachchan Pandey. On Monday, while she shared the first picture with Akshay Kumar from the film, Arshad also shared a a still from the film.

Sharing it, Kriti wrote: "And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala ’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji .. #Myra @wardakhannadiadwala."

"One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! Can’t wait to see you guys in Cinemas! @nadiadwalagrandson." The film is still being shot.

Sharing his picture, Arshad wrote: "Wrapped up #BachchanPandey . This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented & really wonderful people. ⁦@kritisanon, ⁦@Asli_Jacqueline, ⁦@akshaykumar, @NGEMovies, @farhad_samji Thank you so much."

Kriti plays a journalist with aspirations of becoming a director in Bachchan Pandey, while Akshay plays a dreaded gangster with a desire to become an actor. A Sajid Nadiadwala production, the film is being directed by Farhad Samji. The film is being shot at Jaisalmer.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother

It appears Kriti will soon move on to her next project - Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She also shared a post by Maddock Films (who have produced Stree and Roohi) and Apartshakti Khurana about Bhediya.

The teaser of the film was released on Sunday. Sharing it, Varun had sent his 'pranaam' to Shraddha Kapoor's Stree and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi. Maddock Film heralded the coming of this werewolf, after their double female ghosts delight for audiences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bachchan pandey kriti sanon akshay kumar

Related Stories

Kriti Sanon has shared a picture of herself, clicked by Akshay Kumar.
Kriti Sanon has shared a picture of herself, clicked by Akshay Kumar.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar captures Kriti Sanon in her Bachchan Pandey character's look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Kriti Sanon has shared a stunning picture of herself clicked by her Bachchan Pandey co-star Akshay Kumar. She plays a journalist wanting to become a film director in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Kriti Sanon's character in Ganapath is called Jassi.
Kriti Sanon's character in Ganapath is called Jassi.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon shares first look of Jassi from Ganapath, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • On Wednesday, the first look of Kriti Sanon's character, Jassi, from Ganapath was unveiled. The action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!
Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!
bollywood

Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 8th anniversary of Kai Po Che!

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST
It has been eight years since Kai Po Che! released. The movie marked late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood debut. Abhishek Kapoor remembered the late star on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Pandey in lead roles.
Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Pandey in lead roles.
bollywood

Bachchan Pandey: Kriti shares first pic with Akshay as she wraps her portion

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has said that humility is overrated.
Kangana Ranaut has said that humility is overrated.
bollywood

Kangana says humility is overrated, challenges actresses to break her records

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has once again talked about her achievements on Twitter. This time, she was triggered when an agency did not list her name among the most popular female stars of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turned older brother on Sunday after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son.
Taimur Ali Khan turned older brother on Sunday after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son.
bollywood

Kareena's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby over the weekend. While the couple has chosen to keep their son's identity private for now, Kapoor family members feel the baby boy looks like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in both her avatars in the first song from her upcoming film, Roohi. The song also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
bollywood

Sushant posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the Critic's Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Sushant died in June last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with her friends.
Suhana Khan with her friends.
bollywood

Suhana Khan shares the perfect golden hour pic with her friends. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared the perfect golden hour selfie with her friends. Suhana keeps sharing regular updates from her life in New York with friends on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
bollywood

Priyanka wishes Sophie Turner on birthday, Nick shares unseen wedding pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wished Sophie Turner on her birthday. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Rajjo song Julmi Re Julmi.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Rajjo song Julmi Re Julmi.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker shares Kangana Ranaut's 'item number' from Rajjo

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • Swara Bhasker took to Twitter on Monday to share a song from the film Rajjo, starring Kangana Ranaut. Swara shared it in response to Kangana's recent attack against Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone for appearing in dance numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani is seen next to Tiger Shroff as he got checked on after hurting his leg on the football field.
Disha Patani is seen next to Tiger Shroff as he got checked on after hurting his leg on the football field.
bollywood

Disha Patani is by Tiger Shroff's side as he gets injured on football field

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Actor Tiger Shroff was playing football on Sunday when he got injured. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was seen caring for him, by his side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, recreating Jack Black's moves.
Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, recreating Jack Black's moves.
bollywood

Katrina recreates Jack Black's dance video: 'Hope we get to dance together'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a new video, showing her pull off some crazy dance moves inspired by Hollywood star Jack Black's viral video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
bollywood

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar mark three years of togetherness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • It has been three years since Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating. To mark the occasion, Shibani shared a chic picture of the duo and wished her beau.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
bollywood

Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree, Roohi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has shared a short teaser video for his upcoming release, titled Bhediya. The film will bring him into Dinesh Vijan's horror universe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
bollywood

I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The actor, is excited about his birthday and will celebrate with fans, friends and family; is looking forward to a B Praak music video and his film, The Wife, releasing soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP