Akshay Kumar, Nitara find Twinkle Khanna's book in their resort's library at Ranthambore, she calls it 'perfect'

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary at the Ranthambore National Park on Monday. The couple had flown to Sawai Madhopur with their nine-year-old daughter Nitara to celebrate the occasion. Twinkle has now shared a glimpse of all that made it the “perfect anniversary getaway”.

Twinkle shared a video of a tiger on prowl, a picture of a desk at their resort, a picture of Akshay and Nitara looking for a book in their library and a video of Nitara reacting after finding Twinkle's book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Calling it perfect in every way, Twinkle wrote in caption, “We spotted a magnificent tigress on the prowl, my book in their library and the right spot to chill. The perfect anniversary getaway at Ranthambhore’s Sher Bagh.”

Earlier, Akshay had shared his reaction on spotting a tiger at the park. He shared a video and wrote, "Sone pe suhaga manga tha, ye to usse bhi bhadhkar ho gya (we asked for a cherry on the cake but this is even better). Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that!"

Also read: Lara Dutta shares habits of her co-stars: Salman Khan wakes up at midnight, Akshay Kumar wakes up before anybody else

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary on Monday, Twinkle had shared a funny post to define her marriage of 21 years. She shared a picture of her and Akshay sitting across a table at the park and wrote, "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’ #21yearsoflaughter."

Akshay called their marriage an adventure and wished Twinkle, saying, "Twenty one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first. Happy Anniversary Tina #21YearsOfAdventure."

Besides Nitara, Akshay and Twinkle also have a 19-year-old son, Aarav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON