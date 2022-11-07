Alia Bhatt's daughter reminds nana Mahesh Bhatt on the time when he had Pooja Bhatt, says Rahul Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl into their lives on Sunday. Proud nana Mahesh Bhatt feels it’s just like the time when he had his first daughter Pooja Bhatt. In a new interview, Mahesh’s son Rahul talked about how the family members are excited about the little one. Also read: Mahesh Bhatt singing ‘happy birthday’ for little Alia Bhatt is cutest thing on internet

Mahesh Bhatt was married to his first wife, Lorraine Bright aka Kiran Bhatt. They had two kids—Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. Later, Mahesh tied the knot with Soni Razdan and they were blessed with two daughters—Alia Bhatt and Shaheen, who now share a close bond with both Pooja and Rahul.

Rahul who hasn’t been able to meet Alia’s daughter yet, shared his happiness about becoming a 'mama'. He assured that ‘both the mother and the baby are hale and hearty,’ and told Bombay Times that it is Mahesh Bhatt who is the most excited.

“He’s the proudest person right now. He couldn’t wait for the baby’s arrival. What has happened is that he has had three daughters (Pooja, Shaheen and Alia), so it is a déjà vu of sorts for him. He is comparing this to the time when his first daughter, Pooja was born,” Rahul said. He also added about the new parents, “Alia is very responsible, and I think Ranbir will be an extremely hands-on dad.”

Alia gave birth to her daughter at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. She announced the baby’s arrival via a joint note by her and Ranbir on Instagram: “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love,” she wrote in the note on Instagram. She is yet to get discharged from the hospital.

Alia will be next seen in films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s Heart Of Stone.

