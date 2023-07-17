Hrithik Roshan was worried he'd get a tan while filming for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan made their Bollywood acting debut with the same film, Rakesh Roshan's blockbuster romantic film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. Ameesha then went on to play the lead role of Sakina in yet another blockbuster, Anil Sharma's 2001 cross-border action romance Gadar opposite Sunny Deol. (Also Read: Ameesha Patel says Rakesh Roshan didn't recognise her when she returned from Boston after her studies)

Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

As she gears up for the release of the long-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, in cinemas on August 11, Ameesha has been dropping a lot of trivia and truth bombs during the promotions. Her latest one comes on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where she appeared alongside Sunny.

Ameesha on Hrithik

During a segment on the TV show, when an audience member mimicked Ameesha's character Sonia from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, she laughed out loud. She then recalled how she was never conscious if she'd get a tan when they shot outdoors during the film, unlike her co-star Hrithik.

“Hrithik was always conscious, of his hair, whether he'd get a tan. But I was like, ‘Hone do' (let it happen)," Ameesha said. Earlier in the episode, Ameesha also revealed how Rakesh Roshan advised Ameesha against playing a mother of a seven-year-old so early in her career, in Gadar. However, that film turned out to be a cult and a blockbuster.

Ameesha recalls how she was signed

During her recent visit on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ameesha was asked about a rumour that she was just 14-15 when she was spotted by Rakesh Roshan who was interesting in casting her in a film. She said, “That is true but when he mentioned this I was just 14-15 year-old. He said that he wanted to cast me with Hrithik. My family was not ready and they denied it as we belonged to a political-business background and I was going to Boston to study. But then when I returned from Boston, we were again at a wedding and I was leaving, when Rakesh uncle came. At first, he couldn't recognise me and he asked and my family said, 'This is Ameesha, she just returned from Boston. In two days I had signed Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's contract and in a week's time I was shooting."

