Amitabh Bachchan showers blessings on grandson Agastya ahead of 'The Archies' release

The screen icon shared a before and after picture of himself with Agastya and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan on the microblogging site X.

"How you became from this to this .. Agastya my love and my blessings as ever .. (sic)" Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post.

Agastya, son of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, will be the third generation actor from the Bachchan family.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, "The Archies" is an Indian adaptation of the American comic series based in the fictional town of Riverdale. The 1960s-set film will start streaming on Netflix from 1.30 pm.

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan, along with his family, appeared on the red carpet of the film's premiere held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) to support Agastya, who plays Archie Andrews in the live-action musical comedy.

On his personal blog, the 81-year-old star also wrote about the "hectic day of exultations and meetings" with the fraternity at "The Archies" premiere, his first public appearance in years.

".. such a delight meeting them all after years and to hear their talk and see how change has affected them .. for it has been my very first public appearance after years of self imposed and medical confinement .." he said.

"The Archies" also features Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter; Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter; as well as Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Saigal (Dot).