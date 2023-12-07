Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film makes 313 cr in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 07, 2023 06:58 AM IST

Animal box office collection: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Shakti Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, has comfortably crossed the 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office in six days of its release. As per early estimates indicated in a report on Sacnilk.com, the film added another 30 crore to its domestic collection on Wednesday. This takes its India collection to 312.96 crore. Also read: Did Animal team take a dig at Swanand Kirkire for criticising the film? Fans think Vanga himself is behind it

Animal yet to beat Sanju

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

The report states Animal had 34.88 percent Hindi occupancy, 25.67 percent Telugu occupancy and 18.95 percent Tamil occupancy on Wednesday. Animal had opened in theatres on December 1 alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. After a massive opening of 63.8 crore in India, Animal went on to collect an unimaginable 71.46 crore on its first Sunday.

Animal may soon become Ranbir Kapoor's highest grossing film till date. It is yet to beat Sanju, which had Ranbir in the role of Sanjay Dutt. The Rajkumar Hirani film stands at gross worldwide collection of 586.85 cr.

Animal plot

Animal boasts of extreme violence and has been slammed by many for glorifying misogyny. It revolves around a troubled father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor's Balbir Singh and Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir and Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist. Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, Siddhant Karnick also star in the film.

New Animal song out

On Wednesday, the full track of Bobby Deol's entry song Jamal Kudu from Animal was unveiled online. Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a post with the caption, “Let the celebrations begin. Abrar's Entry Jamal Kudu song out now. Dance away.” Reportedly, the song is a remake of the Iranian song Jamaal Jamaaloo.

