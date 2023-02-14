A beginner's guide to watching anime: Tips and recommendations

Anime is a term at least once (or more than once if you have an otaku friend) in your life. Originating from Japan, it has become a global phenomenon and captured the hearts of millions of fans all over the world. The word "anime" is short for the word "animation" which refers to any animated production made in Japan. Simply put, anime are cartoons made in Japan, but it's a definition that you should keep to yourself and never tell an "otaku" or anime fan. Are you finally giving in to your weeb friend's persuasion and exploring the world of anime? If yes, then as a beginner you might be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of options available which is why we've put together this beginner's guide to help you get started. From introducing the vast world of anime to recommending you the right ones, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Start with a popular anime

If you have watched some episodes of Dragon Ball Z, Pokemon, Beyblade and Naruto in childhood, congrats, you already have a head start but if you haven’t watched them, you can start now or you can watch something shorter such as Death Note, Demon Slayer: ​​Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, etc. These anime give you a taste of what anime has to offer and are a great way to get an idea of the different styles, genres, and storytelling techniques that are common in anime.

Also Read- The top 10 must-see classic anime series of all time

Discover your favourite genre

If you feel that mainstream anime are not your cup of tea then you can start exploring other genres anime has to offer. For example, if you're a fan of fantasy, you might enjoy the series Sword Art Online or Black Clover. If you enjoy science fiction, then Code Geass or Cowboy Bebop might be more your style. If you enjoy rom-coms then Horimiya or Toradora might fit your style. If you are a fan of sports then you might like Haikyu!! and Free. Lastly, if you want to enjoy the simplicity and mundane moments of life then you can give Studio Ghibli or Natsume’s Book of Friends a try.

Start with watching dubbed or subbed versions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those new to the world of anime, it's recommended to start with a dubbed version of a series and then progress to the subbed version (Japanese with English subtitles). However, for a more immersive experience, we recommend you dive right into the subbed version from the start. This way, not only will you fully appreciate the original voice acting and sound effects, but you will also have the opportunity to pick up some Japanese phrases and expand your language skills.

Choose a streaming service

Due to the worldwide popularity of anime, even major streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ offer a wide variety of anime. You can also choose from anime dedicated streaming services such as Funimation, and Crunchyroll. Some streaming services are also free, while others require a monthly subscription. Choose a service that offers the anime you're interested in and fits your budget.

Join an online community

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You have watched some anime and you like them. What now? You can join an online community to share your thoughts, read conspiracy theories, ask for anime recommendations and share your love for anime with other fans. You can also attend events like comic cons and anime fans meet and greet in future.

Now that you’ve fallen in love with anime, don’t be afraid to explore different genres, art styles and storytelling techniques. Who knows you might find your new favourite series that you wouldn't have otherwise considered. You can also try to read the mangas of your favourite series and enjoy the storyline from a fresh perspective again. Welcome to the anime community, baby otakus!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON