All you need to know about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 - Episode count, release time, streaming guide

Get ready for a new isekai adventure as Mushoku Tensei: Season 2 gears up to captivate anime fans. If you're seeking a Mushoku Tensei: Season 2 episode guide, we've got you covered with all the release dates, times, and more.

Prepare for an exciting new season of Mushoku Tensei! Season 2 will feature a change in the director's chair, bringing fresh perspectives.(Studio Bind)

As Season 2 approaches, there's a change in the director's chair. Manabu Okamoto, who worked on Parts 1 and 2 of Season 1, will be replaced by Hiroki Hirano. This alteration brings fresh perspectives and creative direction to the upcoming episodes of Mushoku Tensei.

Starting from July 2 or July 3, 2023, depending on your timezone, Mushoku Tensei: Season 2 episodes will grace your screens every Sunday (Europe, America) or Monday (Asia). For this guide, we'll follow the Sunday dates, suitable for regions like Europe and America. July 2 aligns with the date featured in the trailer and promotional materials and applies to most time zones.

Episode count and what to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Season 2

Leaked information suggests that Season 2 might have either two or three cours, but three cours are highly uncommon for seasonal anime. For now, let's assume that Season 2 will consist of 24 thrilling episodes. Brace yourself for a journey alongside Rudeus and his companions in the latter half of 2023, unless the Season 1 finale takes an unexpected turn. Only time will tell, so be sure to tune in and discover what lies ahead.

The trailer for Mushoku Tensei: Season 2 not only reveals the date but also the exact time of the first airing. The episode will premiere at 12:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST), but you'll have to wait an hour for it to reach simulcasting platforms like Crunchyroll.

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Season 2

Season 1 Parts 1 and 2 are available on various platforms like Bilibili, Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and the Muse Asia YouTube channel.

For Season 2, Crunchyroll has already confirmed that they'll be simulcasting it. Muse Asia has also released a PV for Season 2 on their channel and promises to provide broadcast information soon. Keep an eye out for updates from other streaming services that carried Season 1, as they are likely to continue with Season 2.

The isekai world of Mushoku Tensei is expanding, so don't miss out on the next thrilling chapter. Stay tuned for the release dates, watch it at your preferred time, and delve into the captivating world of Mushoku Tensei: Season 2.

