An analysis of Oikawa’s setting style: how does he compete against the genius ‘monster’ setters of Haikyuu!!

Oikawa Tooru is one of the most controversial characters in Haikyuu!! if not all of anime. The high school volleyball player has been pitted against murderers as one of the worst anime villains. Yet, he is one of the most popular and loved characters that fans sympathise with. But one thing the fandom agrees on? Oikawa Tooru is a brilliant setter.

Oikawa Tooru(Production I.G.)

Oikawa’s setting style differs from most renowned setters in the anime. While setters like Kageyama and Atsumu possess exceptional raw abilities, Oikawa has a distinct skill that makes him a formidable opponent.

Oikawa is an analytical player. He uses his intellect to improve his game and overcome any shortage of physical prowess. He is aware that he lacks the prodigious talent of his rivals and hones his skills accordingly. In his ability parameters, he got full scores in power and technique as well as 4 out of 5 in strategy and stamina.

With Aoba Johsai, Oikawa relies heavily on combo plays. He lacks the vast offensive arsenal that his opposing setters possess. Instead, he executes intricate plays comprising simple sets to elevate his team’s offence. Throughout the anime, he is often praised for his ability to bring out 100% of the players’ abilities

Oikawa has also honed his accuracy. Although Kageyama’s precision is off the charts, Oikawa is admirable too. In fact, Oikawa is more accurate than Atsumu. Among the three, Atsumu’s reckless style leads to the most mistakes. However, he gets by with his sheer talent and powerful team. Oikawa has also meticulously developed a killer serve that showcases not only deadly strength but also his immense ball control.

Most importantly though, Oikawa is a marvellous team player. Despite the antagonistic role his character plays, he is incredibly respected in the Haikyuu!! universe. Unlike Kageyama and Atsumu, he is able to form strong bonds with his players and gain their trust. His teammates appreciate him for his encouragement and support. He comforts his players in case they make mistakes. This allows the players to not get demoralised during matches so they can continue to give their best. In many instances, he has been seen raising the confidence of his players and helping them realise their full potential. This not only makes him a capable setter but also an outstanding captain.

Overall, what Oikawa lacks in physical skills, he makes up with analytical and interpersonal skills. His inferiority complex hinders him from realising his worth. Regardless, he was determined to become a better player. His hard work and dedication have made him one of the best setters in the entire anime.

The final season of Haikyuu!! will comprise two films. Fans are desperately hoping for Oikawa’s return. It will be rather interesting to see how they develop Oikawa Tooru’s complex character.