No fifth season for Haikyuu!!? Don't worry, a two-part sequel movie is here to satisfy your volleyball cravings

Attention all Haikyuu!! fans, get ready for some exciting news! While the anime may not be returning with a fifth season anytime soon, there is a two-part sequel movie in the works that promises to cover the remaining manga chapters and bring the anime series to a thrilling conclusion. Exciting news for Haikyuu!! fans! A two-part sequel movie is in the works, promising to cover remaining manga chapters and conclude the anime series. (Production Ig)

The movie, titled “Haikyuu!! Final,” is expected to be released in late 2023, with a kick-off event for the first part of the film scheduled for August 2023. Although there's no official global release date yet, it's expected to be shortly after the initial release. The two-part movie will pick up the story from chapter 293 of the manga and cover the Tokyo Finals Arc and Final Arc, where we'll see Karasuno High compete in the Tokyo Nationals and beyond.

While this is undoubtedly great news for fans, it also means that the chances of a fifth season are slim. With the two-part sequel movie covering all the remaining manga chapters, there's not much left for a new season to adapt. However, there's always a chance for an original story or something new, which is not out of the realm of possibility in anime.

If there is a fifth season, it's likely to be set years after the events of the movies. As a result, the cast could undergo significant changes, and we may be introduced to an entirely new main cast. Still, we can expect cameos from beloved characters such as Hinata, Kageyama, and Tsukishima.

For those concerned about the world-building, Haikyuu!! fans can rest assured that any new season will not disappoint. Over the course of its decade-long run, the anime has introduced hundreds of characters and created a rich and dynamic world. A sequel season, reboot, or remake would undoubtedly feature more of this amazing universe.

For now, we'll have to wait until the two-part sequel movie arrives to satisfy our craving for more Karasuno High volleyball action. However, who knows? Maybe a surprise announcement about a fifth season will come out of nowhere. Until then, let's keep our fingers crossed and stay hopeful!