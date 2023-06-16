Anime Expo 2023- Get ready to unleash your otaku spirit in the ultimate anime extravaganza in Los Angeles. Details here

Prepare for an anime extravaganza as Anime Expo 2023 gears up to rock Los Angeles! From July 1st to the 4th, an extraordinary gathering of luminaries from the anime, manga, and comic book realms will captivate attendees with their mesmerizing presence.

The crown jewel of this grand affair is the enigmatic Masakazu Morita, the illustrious voice that breathes life into the valiant protagonist of Bleach, Ichigo Kurosaki. The organizers of Anime Expo have worked tirelessly to secure this legendary voice actor, guaranteeing an unparalleled experience for die-hard Bleach devotees.

But hold onto your seats, for there is an abundance of brilliance in store! Prepare to be enchanted by the visionary Atsushi Ohkubo, the genius behind the spellbinding manga series "Soul Eater" and "Fire Force." Ohkubo will grace the convention with his profound wisdom, sharing his artistic insights and captivating fans with his enigmatic presence.

The convention promises an impressive lineup of premieres, including exciting titles such as The First Slam Dunk, Undead Unluck, and Delicious in Dungeon. With industry giants like Crunchyroll and Netflix joining the fray, attendees can expect an immersive experience that celebrates the very best of anime.

The Guest of Honor list extends beyond the realm of anime and manga, featuring notable figures from various creative domains. Acky Bright, renowned manga artist and illustrator, whose portfolio includes collaborations with DC Comics, Hasbro, and BMW, will grace the event with their artistic prowess.

Hirotaka Kobayashi, the talented voice actor known for his portrayal of Mammon in Obey Me! Nightbringer will captivate fans with his undeniable charm. Meanwhile, Hiroyuki Seshita, the visionary director behind captivating CG animation films like "Knights of Sidonia" and "BLAME!," will offer a glimpse into his latest creation, "GAMERA -Rebirth-."

The list continues to dazzle with names like Kafka Asagiri, the brilliant mind behind Bungo Stray Dogs, and Kazuaki Terasawa, director of "The Ancient Magus' Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm." These visionary talents will inspire and engage fans with their invaluable contributions to the anime and manga landscape.

But it doesn't stop there! Anime Expo is thrilled to welcome esteemed personalities such as Masahiko Minami, the President and Producer of BONES INC., and the multi-talented YOSHIKI, a renowned composer, classically-trained pianist, and leader of the rock groups X JAPAN and THE LAST ROCKSTARS.

With a roster that includes distinguished artists, voice actors, directors, and creators, Anime Expo 2023 is gearing up to be an unmissable event for anime enthusiasts worldwide. So mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in a world of captivating stories, breathtaking artistry, and unforgettable experiences. The countdown to Anime Expo has begun!

