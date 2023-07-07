Anime Expo 2023 left Fire Marshal speechless, Anime Expo 2024 dates revealed!

Anime Expo 2023 was an absolute blast, but it was almost too much for the Los Angeles Fire Marshal to handle! The annual anime extravaganza was such a massive success that the organizers wasted no time in announcing Anime Expo 2024. Fans are already drooling over the upcoming event as the dates and venue have been revealed.

A shuttle bus picks up visiting Anime Expo tourists staying at downtown hotels outside The Biltmore Los Angeles hotel on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California walked off the job on Sunday, demanding higher pay and better benefits in what the union is calling the largest strike in its history. (AP)

This year's Anime Expo had its fair share of jaw-dropping announcements that sent shockwaves through the anime community. Netflix took the stage with full force, bringing their A-game to the convention. DC Comics and Wit Studio unveiled an exciting project called The Suicide Squad Isekai, featuring the iconic Harley Quinn and Joker front and center. Fans were treated to a tantalizing sneak peek into this upcoming venture. Netflix didn't stop there, delighting fans with a brand-new trailer and release date for the highly anticipated Pluto anime adaptation. The convention also premiered the Season 3 premiere of The Rising of The Shield Hero and The First Slam Dunk, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

As Anime Expo 2023 drew to a close, the organizers couldn't contain their excitement and spilled the beans about next year's event. Brace yourselves, because Anime Expo 2024 will be hitting the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 1st to the 4th, serving up another epic dose of anime goodness. While there haven't been any announcements yet regarding special guests or events, it's understandable given the time frame. Judging by the mind-blowing revelations this year, Anime Expo 2024 is shaping up to be an absolute game-changer in the anime world.

Anime Expo has been a staple in the anime community since its inception in 1992, sharing the latest and greatest in anime for over three decades. While the previous years saw the convention shift online due to the pandemic, Anime Expo has now made a triumphant return to its in-person format. As the global popularity of anime and manga continues to soar, it's no surprise that Anime Expo keeps growing bigger and better with each passing year.

So mark your calendars, anime enthusiasts, because Anime Expo 2024 is bound to blow your socks off. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of all things anime as the world descends upon the Los Angeles Convention Center.