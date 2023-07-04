New Black Butler anime announced at Anime Expo 2023 - Trailer, poster, and all you need to know

prapFans of the anime series Black Butler can enjoy and get their coats ready as a new season is in the works. After years of waiting, CloverWorks has confirmed that the dark fantasy anime will continue its story in a brand-new season set to release in 2024. Exciting news for Black Butler fans! CloverWorks announces a new season of the dark fantasy anime, set to release in 2024.(CloverWorks)

It's been almost a decade since the Black Butler TV series concluded, and though there have been some OVA specials and a feature film, the desire for a proper anime continuation has never waned. At Anime Expo 2023, Crunchyroll revealed the fantastic news, stating that the upcoming season will be a direct continuation of the original story rather than a reboot.

Black Butler Season 4 teaser trailer & poster:

The teaser trailer and poster for the new episodes have already been unveiled, generating immense excitement among fans. The new season will delve deeper into Yana Toboso's original manga, bringing to life the yet-to-be-adapted chapters. This is the moment the devoted Black Butler fandom has been eagerly awaiting.

"The return of Black Butler marks the resurrection of an iconic anime," proclaimed Crunchyroll during their Industry Panel at Anime Expo, where the news broke. The partnership between Aniplex and Crunchyroll ensures that the new season will reach audiences beyond Asia, adding to the global appeal of the dark and mesmerizing series.

All you need to know about Black Butler

For those new to the series, Black Butler follows the story of Ciel Phantomhive, a young and powerful boy in England, seeking vengeance for the brutal murder of his parents. In a devilish pact, he trades his soul for the assistance of Sebastian, a demon butler with exceptional abilities. Together, they embark on a mission to eliminate evil and navigate the darkest alleys of London.

The upcoming season, directed by Kenjiro Okada at CloverWorks, promises to stay true to the essence of the anime. The team will include head writer Hiroyuki Yoshino, character designer Yumi Shimizu, and music composer Ryo Kawasaki. Fans can also rest assured that the original voice actors, Daisuke Ono as Sebastian Michaelis and Maaya Sakamoto as Ciel Phantomhive, will reprise their roles.

Currently, the first two seasons of Black Butler are available for streaming on Hulu, while Funimation's library houses all three seasons. For those yearning for more, the movie "Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic" can be found on Crunchyroll.

As the anticipation builds, viewers can prepare for an enthralling continuation of this gripping tale of demons, vengeance, and the dark secrets of Victorian England. The devilish butler and his young master are set to deliver a ride like no other, and fans cannot wait to witness what lies ahead in the wicked world of Black Butler. So mark your calendars and get ready for an extraordinary return to the haunting and mysterious realm of Black Butler!