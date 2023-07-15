Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3: Exact release time and where to watch

Mushoku Tense: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 premiered last week as one of the most highly-anticipated anime of the Summer 2023 season.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 3 will premiere on July 16

The story is about a man who doesn't have a job and feels very hopeless. He dies after living a sad life, but then he's born again in a magical world and still remembers everything from his old life. For those who haven't encountered the series before then this official synopsis of Mushoku Tense might help you understand the plot, according to official

‘The main story of Mushoku Tensei focuses on a 34-year-old man who was killed by a truck and then reincarnated as a baby named Rudeus Greyrat who lives in a world filled with swords and magic. He is a baby who grows into a teenager who is proficient in magic and becomes a powerful heir to magic in his family. But because of a magical disaster that happened, everything went wrong, Rudeus was separated from his family and he was only with a girl named Eris Boreas.’

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date And Time

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 16 at 12:30 AM JST. Here’s the exact release time of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3 in your time zone.

Date Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 3 Release Times JST ET CT GMT PT IST July 16, 2023 12:30 11:30 AM 10:30 PM 3:30 PM 8:30 AM 9:00 PM

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3?

International fans can enjoy watching Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3 exclusively on Crunchyroll. For fans in Japan, the episode will be broadcasted on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN.

What Happened in Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 2?

Rudeus was on a journey to find Zenith, feeling sad because Eris had left. He needed money for his travels, so he reluctantly joined a group called Counter Arrow. The group had warriors, a mage, and an archer. Rudeus noticed that Sara looked a lot like Eris, which made him uneasy. They went on a mission to fight grizzlies, but things went wrong and they were surrounded by dangerous animals. Rudeus decided to help his teammates and fought back. When they returned to town, the group welcomed him warmly. Rudeus realized that he still had his friends and family like Roxy to support him. With this new understanding, Rudeus finally came to terms with Eris leaving and decided to let go of a lock of her hair that he had been keeping as a keepsake.

