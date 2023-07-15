Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 2 Release Date & Time

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is now one of the biggest anime shows of the summer in 2023. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of episode 2 after enjoying the first episode. The wait is finally over as episode 2 of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be released on July 16, 2023. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 (image via BUG FILMS)

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, according to the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Official ‘With three years under his belt at the company from hell, Akira Tendo is mentally and physically spent. All at the ripe old age of twenty-four. Even his crush from Accounting, Saori, wants nothing to do with him. Then, it happens just when life is beginning to look like one big disappointment. The zombie apocalypse descends on Japan! Surrounded by hordes of hungry zombies, Akira comes to a realization that will forever change his life… “Wait, does this mean I never have to go to work again?” Confess to... party like it's... travel Japan coast to… Now, with his nightmare job no longer, Akira's got his mojo back. Let the bucket listing begin!!’

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode release schedule

The second episode of "Bucket List of the Dead" is set to premiere on all three streaming services—Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu—on Sunday, July 16, at 6:00 pm JST. Here’s the exact release time of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 in your time zone.

Date JST PT ET GMT CET IST July 16, 2023 6:00 PM 2:00 AM 5:00 AM 9:00 AM 11:OO AM 2:30 PM

What happened in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1?

The first episode of the new anime series Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, titled "Akira of the Dead," focuses on setting up the story. It introduces Akira Tendo, a recent college graduate who joins a production company with high hopes for his future. However, he soon realizes that the company mistreats its employees, leading him to lose hope in life after three years of harassment and overwork.

Unexpectedly, Akira's life takes a turn when a zombie apocalypse breaks out. Rather than feeling scared, Akira finds relief in not having to work anymore. This motivates him to create a list of things he wants to do before becoming a zombie. This is the series' main concept.

So, mark your calendars for July 16, 2023, and get ready for another episode of Bucket List of the Dead episode Season 2 which will surely give you butterflies.

