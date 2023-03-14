ASCA and Takanori Nishikawa set to thrill fans with Edens Zero season 2 themes

The Edens Zero franchise is back with its second season, and the official website has announced that ASCA will perform the ending theme song, "Rinne" (Reincarnation Cycle), while Takanori Nishikawa will perform the opening theme song, "Never say Never." Fans of the anime are eagerly waiting for the return of the space adventure series that has captivated viewers worldwide.

Premiere date and streaming options for Edens Zero season 2

The second season of Edens Zero is set to premiere on April 1 on NTV and its affiliates. Fans can also look forward to streaming the anime on Netflix, which began streaming the first season outside of Japan in August 2021.

Behind the scenes of Edens Zero season 2

The chief director of the anime at J.C. Staff, Shinji Ishihara (Fairy Tail, Log Horizon), oversaw the first season, while Yūshi Suzuki (episode director for Fairy Tail season 3) directed the anime. However, Suzuki passed away on September 9, 2021, leaving a void in the production team. The series scripts of the anime were overseen and written by Mitsutaka Hirota (known for Zoids Wild and Rent-A-Girlfriend), while the animation characters were designed by Yurika Sako (known for her key animation work on Food Wars! The Third Plate).

Exploring the storyline of the anime and manga adaptation of Edens Zero

The anime is based on the manga of the same name by Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master), which debuted in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. The manga is published in English by Kodansha USA Publishing, available in both digital and print formats. The storyline revolves around a boy named Shiki, who lives his entire life among machines in an abandoned amusement park called Granbell Kingdom. When a girl named Rebecca and her cat companion Happy visit the park, Shiki's life changes forever. Together with his new friends, Shiki must embark on a space adventure to escape his dangerous homeland and explore the cosmos.

Watch Edens Zero Season 2 Trailer

Diving deeper into the world of Edens Zero with video games

Apart from the anime, the manga has also inspired two video games - a 3D action RPG for consoles and a top-down RPG for mobile devices. Konami is developing both games, allowing fans of the series to immerse themselves further into the world of Edens Zero. (Also Read: Edens Zero season 2 release date announced: New season promises intense action and drama)

As fans eagerly wait for the return of the anime, the announcement of ASCA and Takanori Nishikawa as performers of the theme songs has only increased their excitement. The second season promises to be just as thrilling and action-packed as the first, and viewers can expect to see their favourite characters continue their adventures in space.