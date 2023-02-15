Edens Zero season 2 release date announced: New season promises intense action and drama

The highly anticipated second season of the anime, Edens Zero, has set its release date for April 01, 2023 overseas, after dropping a new trailer for fans to get a glimpse of what's in store for them. The anime's opening theme song for season 2 will be "Never say Never" by Takanori Nishikawa. Edens Zero is a sci-fi anime series based on the manga of the same name by Hiro Mashima. Produced by J.C. Staff, Edens Zero began airing its first season in April 2021.

The anime follows the adventures of a young boy named Shiki Granbell, who has lived his entire life among robots on a deserted planet called Granbell. Shiki befriends a girl named Rebecca, who is a "B-Cuber" - a type of social media celebrity who posts videos online. Together with her cat companion, they embark on a journey across the cosmos, exploring new worlds, meeting new people, and facing numerous challenges along the way.

Also Read: A guide to anime genres and sub-genres

Where did the first season of Edens Zero end?

The first season of Edens Zero ended with the crew of the Edens Zero spaceship departing from the planet Norma, after having defeated the Rogue Out organization and its leader, Sibir. In the final scene, the crew is seen travelling through space towards a new adventure, with the main character Shiki Granbell declaring his determination to explore the cosmos and make new friends. Following the passing of director Yuji Suzuki before the first season's final episode aired, the future of the series was uncertain, but it was later announced that the anime would return for a second season.

What can fans expect from the second season of Edens Zero?

In the upcoming season, viewers will witness the biggest fight the crew has ever faced, with Shiki and his crew battling against Drakken Joe and other powerful enemies. The new episodes will likely feature a battle with the main antagonist, Drakken Joe, who was featured in the first season. According to the trailer, the upcoming arc will be the biggest fight the crew has been involved in, and fans can expect to see intense action and high-stakes drama. Some new characters and worlds might also get introduced in the second season of Edens Zero as the show will expand its universe.

Also Read: From Madara Uchiha to Team Rocket: Most memorable anime villains of all time

Where to watch the first season of Edens Zero?

While it is yet to be revealed whether Netflix will release the episodes simultaneously or months later, fans can stream the first season of the show on Netflix to catch up before the new episodes hit the screens this spring.