Attack on Titan Finale Part 2: The epic conclusion - What we know so far

For more than a decade, fans of Attack on Titan have been captivated by the anime series' thrilling plot and unforgettable characters. However, all good things must come to an end, and the second part of the finale is set to air this fall. As viewers prepare for the ultimate battle against the Titans, let's take a closer look at what we know so far about this epic conclusion.

Meet the talented staff behind the scenes

The production of Attack on Titan involves an incredibly talented team of animators, directors, and sound producers who have worked tirelessly to bring the story to life. Yuichiro Hayashi directs the final season's second part, with Hiroshi Seko overseeing the series composition. Tomohiro Kishi leads the character design, while Daisuke Ninuma and Manabu Akita manage the animation direction. Taichi Furumata and Satoshi Sakai handle the effect animation direction, with Iku Onishi in charge of the colour design. Kuniaki Nemoto serves as the art director, while Yusuke Tannawa manages screen design. Motoi Okuno and Subaru Ikeda are in charge of CDCG direction, with Shigeki Asakwa handling filming direction. Masato Yoshitake is the editor, with Masafumi Mima in charge of sound effect direction. The music team consists of Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano, with Naoto Yamatani in charge of sound effects. The sound production is handled by Techno Sound, with Wataru Kawagoe serving as the animation producer. Produced by MAPPA, the staff has brought their collective skills to make the final season's second part a fitting conclusion to this beloved series.

From manga to anime: The journey of Attack on Titan

Hajime Isayama's manga series, Attack on Titan, was serialized in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine from 2009 to 2021 and quickly amassed a massive following. In 2013, WIT Studio adapted the manga into an anime, which continued with season 2 in 2017 and the third season, split into two courses, in 2018 and 2019. Studio MAPPA took over the franchise for the fourth and final season, titled Attack on Titan Final Season, which premiered in December 2020 and wrapped up in March 2021 with a total of 16 episodes. The manga's final, 34th volume was released in June 2021, bringing the epic story to a close. With its stunning visuals and captivating storytelling, Attack on Titan has become a beloved series among anime enthusiasts worldwide.

A bittersweet goodbye: The final battle against the Titans

As the end draws near, fans are gearing up for the final battle between the Titans and the humans. It's an emotional rollercoaster as they say goodbye to beloved characters and anticipate the conclusion of the story they've followed for so long. The final season's first part introduced new characters and raised new questions, setting the stage for a climactic ending. The story's complex themes, including morality, betrayal, and the human condition, will undoubtedly be explored further in the final season's second part.

Attack on Titan has left an indelible mark on the anime industry, cementing its place as a classic. Its gripping story, stunning visuals, and unforgettable characters have made it a masterpiece that will be remembered for years to come.

