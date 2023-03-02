Fortnite's next season to bring new mythic item from Attack on Titan

Fortnite players, gear up for an exciting crossover event! The latest report has confirmed that Fortnite will be teaming up with the popular anime series Attack on Titan in its upcoming Chapter 4 Season 2. While the current season has been garnering positive reviews, fans have been eagerly anticipating what's in store for the next season, and now they have an idea of what to expect.

According to sources close to the development team, the game's Season 2 battle pass will feature a "secret skin" of Eren Yeager, the main protagonist of Attack on Titan. The character skin will be the biggest new addition to the game's cosmetic offerings. Although Epic Games has yet to make an official announcement, reliable Fortnite insiders Shiina and Hypex have confirmed the collaboration.

In addition to the Eren Yeager skin, Fortnite is also expected to introduce a new Mythic Item based on Attack on Titan's Waist Grappler. The grappling hook-style item will allow players to zip across the map like their favorite characters in the anime. Fortnite fans have already experienced similar items in previous seasons, so they know what to expect from this new addition.

As of now, Epic Games hasn't revealed the official launch date for Chapter 4 Season 2. However, fans can expect to receive more information from the developers soon. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting crossover event.