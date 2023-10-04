Attack on Titan is getting a new volume, will it have an alternate ending?

Fans of the iconic manga and anime series, Attack on Titan, were sent into a frenzy recently when Hajime Isayama, the mastermind behind the storyline, made a surprising announcement. While Attack on Titan may be nearing its climax in the anime world and has already concluded its manga journey in 2021, Isayama has given fans a new reason to rejoice with his latest creation, "Bad Boy."

The news broke on October 2, 2023, revealing that Volume 35 of the Attack on Titan franchise, set for release on April 30, 2024, will feature an additional 18-page chapter along with an art book. Initially, rumours swirled that this new content might provide an alternate ending to the series. However, Isayama's official statement clarified the nature of the surprise.

Contrary to speculations, "Bad Boy" isn't an attempt to rewrite the ending of Attack on Titan. Instead, it’s a brand-new manga that delves into the same universe, promising fresh narratives and captivating characters. The manga will be integrated into Volume 35 alongside the anticipated art book. Isayama has enlisted the help of an expert illustrator to bring his vision to life in the art book, ensuring fans receive the highest quality visuals.

This unexpected development has reignited the passion of fans worldwide. Social media platforms buzzed with excitement as enthusiasts speculated about the potential storylines and characters "Bad Boy" might introduce. Isayama's ability to craft intricate narratives and compelling characters has already won the hearts of millions, making this new addition to the Attack on Titan universe highly anticipated.

As the release date draws nearer, fans can hardly contain their excitement for the unveiling of "Bad Boy." With Isayama's proven track record readers can expect nothing less than a thrilling adventure into uncharted territories within the Attack on Titan universe. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to April 30, 2024, begins!

