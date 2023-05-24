Attention anime fans! India’s first ever Bandai Namco Official Pop-Up store closes soon - Here’s all you need to know

The Bandai Namco Official Pop-Up Store in Mumbai is reaching its final days, making it a must-visit destination for anime fans. Since its opening on May 1st, the store has been a hub for enthusiasts, offering a wide range of official merchandise from popular Japanese anime shows. With its closing date set for May 31st, time is running out to experience the excitement and grab official merchandise of your favorite anime shows.

What all can you find at the Bandai Namco Pop-Up store in Mumbai?

Located on the second floor of Airspace in Nexus Seawoods Mall, the Bandai Namco Pop-Up Store is a haven for anime enthusiasts. Here, you can explore a diverse selection of officially licensed anime figurines featuring beloved characters from popular titles such as Naruto, One Piece, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball. The meticulously crafted figurines are a testament to the attention to detail and quality that Bandai Namco is known for.

One of the highlights of the store is the fascinating Gashapon vending machines. With a sense of anticipation, you can insert tokens, turn the handle, and unveil a surprise anime item. It's like embarking on a thrilling adventure, never knowing what delightful treasure you'll discover.

Don't forget to take advantage of the special photo spot, where you can strike a pose alongside iconic backdrops from popular anime series. Capture the magic of the moment and create memories that will transport you back to your favorite anime worlds.

What led Bandai Namco to open a Pop-Up Store in India?

According to officials, Bandai Namco's decision to establish their first pop-up store in Mumbai was fueled by the overwhelming response they received at the MUMBAI COMIC CON earlier this year. Witnessing the passion and enthusiasm of Indian fans, the company recognized the need to provide genuine merchandise in a market flooded with counterfeit items. This initiative is a testament to Bandai Namco's commitment to satisfying the long-standing desires of anime lovers in India.

What is the price range of the figurines available at the Bandai Namco pop-up store in Mumbai?

The unique offerings at the Bandai Namco pop-up store in Mumbai are truly something to behold. Their merchandise range includes Gashapon capsules priced between 500 to 1,000 rupees each. These vending machine-dispensed capsule toys are a delightful surprise for collectors. Additionally, the store showcases a diverse selection of figurines, ranging from small to large sizes, priced between 899 to 6,999 rupees.

In an exclusive interview, Bandai Namco officials revealed their plans to hold a fan meet-up in the last week of May before the store closes its doors. This event will provide an incredible opportunity for fans to gather, discuss their favorite anime, exchange goods, and make new friends. It promises to be an unforgettable experience, and Bandai Namco hopes to continue hosting fan meetings in the future.

The Bandai Namco Official Pop-Up Store in Mumbai is nearing its closure, making it an urgent destination for Indian anime fans seeking official merchandise. This limited-time event offers a chance to obtain genuine collectibles and celebrate the captivating world of Japanese animation.