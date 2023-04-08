Be the first in India to watch Makoto Shinkai's Suzume and get signed posters: Early fan screenings on April 09

Makoto Shinkai's latest animated feature, Suzume, has been a hit since its release in Japan, grossing over US$109 million. Fans in India can now look forward to its release in Hindi on April 21st, and PVR Pictures has announced that select cities in India will host fan screenings two weeks ahead of its release on April 09. Attendees will receive autographed posters of the film's director, Makoto Shinkai, and will be the first in India to watch the highly-anticipated movie.

Fans in India can now look forward to its release in Hindi on April 21st, and PVR Pictures has announced that select cities in India will host fan screenings two weeks ahead of its release.(‎CoMix Wave Films, Makoto Shinkai )

Suzume no Tojimari has been highly praised by critics for its cast, plot, and animation. The film's storyline follows the protagonist Suzume Iwato, voiced by actress Nanoka Hara, and her journey with Sta Munakata, played by Hokuto Matsumura, who travels with Suzume as the ‘Door-Closing Master.’

Watch the official Hindi trailer of Suzume:

Watch the official Japanese trailer of Suzume:

The film's animation and art direction were done by Masayoshi Tanaka and Kenichi Tsuchiya, respectively, who has worked on notable projects such as your name and Garden of Words. The film's soundtrack was composed by RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi. The theme tune from the movie, 'Suzume,' was performed by Toaka, a popular TikTok artist.

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume becomes one of Japan's highest-grossing anime films

The film's success in Japan is a testament to Shinkai's prowess as an animator, with Suzume becoming the eighth-highest-earning anime movie in Japan, out of the 14th highest-grossing films of all time.

Is Makoto Shinkai coming to India to promote Suzume?

Rumours have been circulating about Makoto Shinkai visiting India to promote his film Suzume no Tojimari. Although no official announcement has been made, fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility. This would not be Shinkai's first trip to India, as in 2019 he attended the opening ceremony of the Japanese Film Festival in Delhi, where the film Weathering With You was screened.

The early fan screenings of Suzume in select Indian cities are an exciting opportunity for fans to be the first to see the highly anticipated film. Not only will they get to watch the movie early, but they will also receive autographed posters by Makoto Shinkai. The fact that PVR Pictures is hosting such screenings speaks volumes about the anticipation for the film's release.

