Black Clover manga gears up for final arc - All you need to know

Black Clover fans, brace yourselves for an exciting comeback as the manga gears up for its final arc in a different magazine with a fresh schedule. Shueisha's announcement earlier this summer revealed that Black Clover would transition to a months-spread-apart schedule in Jump GIGA magazine for the remaining chapters of Yuki Tabata's original series.

Shueisha's announcement earlier this summer revealed that Black Clover would transition to a months-spread-apart schedule in Jump GIGA magazine.(Netflix)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The anticipation has been building for months, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter's revelations. The upcoming installment promises intense battles, with the previous chapter teasing a final showdown between protagonists Asta and Yuno against Lucius Zogratis, all while the Black Bulls leverage Asta's upgraded Anti-Magic powers against the formidable Paladins.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Mark your calendars, as Black Clover Chapter 369 is set to officially release with the first 2024 issue of Shueisha's Jump GIGA in Japan on December 25th. International fans need not fret, as Viz Media will simultaneously release the chapter through their digital Shonen Jump library on the same day.

As the series embraces a seasonal schedule, the release of each new chapter will be spaced out, heightening the anticipation for the unfolding climax. Chapter 369 brings a treat for readers, featuring 28 pages adorned with color pages, special posters, and stickers. The final arc promises four major showdowns before bidding farewell to Black Clover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highlighted in the Shonen Jump teasers, fans can look forward to thrilling battles such as Noelle vs. the Paladin version of her mother Acier, Mereoleona Vermillion vs. the Paladin version of Morris, Yami Sukehiro vs. the Paladin version of Morgen, and the much-anticipated face-off between Asta and Yuno against Lucius Zogratis.

With the series hurtling towards its conclusion, Black Clover enthusiasts can expect an exhilarating blend of action and closure as the characters engage in these monumental clashes. The manga's final arc is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of fans, bringing a fitting end to this beloved magical journey.