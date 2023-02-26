Bocchi the Rock! wins big at the 9th Anime Trending Awards

Bocchi the Rock! has taken the anime world by storm, winning the coveted Anime of the Year award at the 9th Anime Trending Awards. This musical slice-of-life anime, which started as a sleeper hit in the Fall 2022 season, managed to win a total of eight awards, including Best in Adapted Screenplay, Best in Episode Directing and Storyboard, Best in Soundtrack, Best in Voice Cast, Comedy Anime of the Year, Music Anime of the Year, and Slice-of-Life Anime of the Year. This is a record-breaking achievement for the most number of awards won at the Anime Trending Awards.

Bocchi the Rock!: From sleeper hit to anime of the year

Bocchi the Rock! first premiered on October 8, 2022, and initially ranked 13th in the Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Anime Polls. However, the series quickly gained popularity and managed to climb the ranks in the following weeks. By the fifth week, Bocchi the Rock! secured its position as one of the highest-ranking series of the season, and it continued to climb the charts. Although the anime experienced some dips in the following weeks, it finished strong in the final two weeks of the Fall 2022 season, ultimately settling for second place. (Also Read: Gabimaru, the Hollow to come to life: Hell's Paradise release date revealed)

The award-winning staff and cast

Directed by Keiichirou Saitou, Bocchi the Rock! is based on the 4-koma manga series by Aki Hamaji. The anime was produced by CloverWorks, with Erika Yoshida as the series screenwriter and scriptwriter, and Kerorira as the character designer.

The main voice cast of the series features Yoshino Aoyama as Hitori, Sayumi Suzushiro as Nijika, Saku Mizuno as Ryo Yamada, and Ikumi Hasegawa as Ikuyo Kita. Other notable staff members include Yuusuke Yamamoto as the assistant director, Yuusuke Kawakami as the director of the live performance sequences, Yuuki Itou as the animator for the live performances, Asuka Yokota as the colour designer, Yasunao Moriyasu as the art director, Tsubasa Kanamori as the photography director, and Tomoki Kikuya as the music composer. (Also Read: Tickle your funny bone: Our top picks for comedy anime to binge-watch)

What makes Bocchi the Rock! so special?

Bocchi the Rock! is a unique anime that seamlessly blends music, comedy, and slice-of-life elements to create a heartwarming and entertaining experience for viewers. The series follows Hitori, a shy and introverted high school student who dreams of becoming a rock star. With the help of her friends, Nijika, Ryo, and Ikuyo, Hitori navigates the challenges of high school while pursuing her passion for music.

The anime's soundtrack, composed by Tomoki Kikuya, is a standout feature of the series. The music perfectly captures the spirit of rock and roll, and the live performance sequences are a visual treat for viewers. The voice cast also delivers standout performances, bringing the characters to life with their exceptional acting skills. The show's success is a testament to the talent and hard work of its staff and cast. With its unique blend of music, comedy, and slice-of-life elements, Bocchi the Rock! is a must-watch anime for fans of the genre.