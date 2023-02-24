Gabimaru, the Hollow to come to life: Hell's Paradise release date revealed

The shonen jump manga Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has captured the hearts of many fans since its serialization in January 2018. Created by Yuji Kaku and published by Shueisha, the manga comprises a total of 127 chapters, with the final chapter released on January 25, 2021. Fans were ecstatic when it was announced that an anime adaptation of Hell's Paradise, produced by MAPPA, would be released in the spring of 2023. With its established popularity and the animation quality of MAPPA, the anime is expected to be a resounding success.

Final trailer and release date

On December 18, 2022, the final trailer for Hell's Paradise was released, giving fans a glimpse of the animation and characters. The trailer showcases the unique and thrilling experience that fans can expect from the anime adaptation. The much-awaited anime will premiere on April 1, 2023, and fans have already expressed their excitement on the internet.

Opening Title Song and Main Voice Cast

The opening title song of Hell's Paradise is called WORK, performed by Ringo Sheena & millennium parade. The song has received a lot of attention and appreciation from fans.

The main voice cast of Hell's Paradise has also been announced, causing a buzz among fans. Chiaki Kobayashi will play Gabimaru, the main hero, while Yumiri Hanamori will take on the role of Sagiri, and Ryohei Kimura will play Kensho Ono's character. Tuzuriha will be played by Rie Takahashi, and Tamiya Gantetsusai, a death row convict, will be played by Tetsu Inada. Aoi Ichikawa will be played by Yamada Asaemon Fuchi. These actors have established their reputations for their outstanding performances in previous roles, and fans can expect them to bring their best to this project.

About Hell's Paradise

The manga Hell's Paradise chronicles the journey of Gabimaru, also known as the Hollow, a highly skilled assassin from the ninja village of Iwagakure. After being betrayed, he is sentenced to death, with the only chance of survival being a mission to retrieve an elixir that will grant immortality to the shogun. However, the mission is perilous, as the elixir is located on a mysterious island where danger lurks around every corner. Gabimaru must navigate through this treacherous terrain to succeed and earn his freedom.