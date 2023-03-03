Bonus content alert: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax game comes with OVA

Fans of the popular light novel series, My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected (Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru.), are in for a treat as MAGES. has released a second promotional video for the new original video anime (OVA) that will be bundled with Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan, the latest game based on the novel series.

"Like I said, Adolescence Will Not End and Youth Will Continue," is the title of the OVA, which will be bundled with the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 game set to release on April 27 as a bonus on the Blu-ray disc.

Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax) is the third television anime season based on the light novel series, and it aired for 12 episodes starting in July 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for release outside Asia, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll, with an English dub version also available on HIDIVE.

From novels to anime and games

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax is the latest addition to the long list of anime adaptations of the My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected novels. The novels previously inspired two anime seasons titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO!, which were also licensed and released by Sentai Filmworks in North America.

Aside from anime adaptations, the novels also inspired several game projects, including the Yahari Game demo Ore no Seishun Love Come ga Machigatteiru. which shipped for the PlayStation Vita in September 2013, and the Yahari Game demo Ore no Seishun Love Come ga Machigatteiru. Zoku which shipped for the same console in October 2016. Both games came with limited editions that included an OVA episode. In October 2017, both games were bundled and released for the PlayStation 4.

Yen Press has also released an English translation of the novel series and Naomichi Io's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic manga adaptation.

Get Ready for the Bonus OVA

With the new game set to release on April 27 and the bonus OVA included in the package, fans can't wait to get their hands on it. The OVA's title is intriguing and suggests that it will delve into the adolescent and youth themes that the light novel series is known for. The second promo video is a treat for fans as it gives them a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming OVA.

Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan fans and fans of the light novel series will surely be excited to have this bonus content as it adds more to the already expansive world of the novels.

