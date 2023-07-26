Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 leaves fans shocked and confused: Unraveling the madness

Chainsaw Man fans were in for a wild ride with the release of Chapter 137 on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. As usual, series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto managed to subvert fans' expectations, but this time, it was on a whole new level of insanity.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 takes fans on a wild, chaotic journey as Denji's darker side emerges during a bizarre date with a mysterious girl.(Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media)

The chapter takes an unexpected turn when Denji finds himself in a bizarre situation with a mysterious girl. The girl challenges Denji on a date, making an unusual request involving a dead Devil Corpse and a karaoke bar. Denji, unsure of her motives, decides to play along, but little does he know that this would lead to a frenzied brawl with a group of men armed with baseball bats.

As the fight unfolds, Denji's darker side emerges, and he unleashes his violent tendencies on his attackers. The once-normal outing quickly turns into chaos, with Denji covered in blood and sporting a grin. The girl seems to be enjoying the mayhem just as much as Denji, raising questions about her true identity and motives.

Fans are left perplexed and intrigued by this enigmatic character and the direction the story is taking. Speculations run wild, with some suggesting that the girl could be the reborn Violence Devil/Fiend with new powers, while others believe she might be connected to a hidden organization manipulating events.

The chapter also highlights Denji's growth as a character, despite his questionable actions. He reflects on the temptation of falling into old habits and "honey traps" but acknowledges that he can strive to be better. This character development adds depth to Denji's personality and showcases Fujimoto's storytelling prowess.

Amidst the chaos, the issue delves into the girl's singing of grunge-like lyrics, touching on themes of sex, violence, societal pressures, and human behavior. The lyrics provide a contrasting backdrop to the bizarre events, adding to the chapter's surreal and primal atmosphere.

As fans eagerly await the next chapter, one thing is certain: Chainsaw Man remains an exhilarating rollercoaster of emotions and unpredictability. With Fujimoto at the helm, readers are in for a thrilling ride, where nothing can be taken for granted, and everything is up for grabs.