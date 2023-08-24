Chainsaw Man reveals why it dislikes the United States in its latest chapter

In Chainsaw Man manga chapter 140, the spotlight shifts onto a surprising topic – the Chainsaw Man Church's rather quirky disapproval of the United States. The manga, known for its offbeat narratives, offers a light-hearted exploration of the Church's peculiar perspective.

Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man manga has consistently pushed boundaries. Chapter 140 continues this trend by delving into the Chainsaw Man Church's humorous disdain for America. Denji, the manga's protagonist, faces an unexpected proposition from the Church in this chapter.

Denji is approached with an offer to become a significant figure within the Chainsaw Man Church, a religious movement built around his alter ego. The proposal comes with perks like financial support, endless arcade games, and even the promise of meeting girls. The chapter takes a closer look at the origins of this unusual Church and its unconventional views on the United States.

Nobana Higashiyama, Denji's guide into the Church's world, reveals their rather peculiar reason for disliking America. The Church mainly comprises students who believe that adults' mental faculties have been compromised by an American ultraviolet ray weapon present in Japan's air. This perspective has led the Church to regard anything related to America or adulthood as negative. Moreover, the Church challenges Japan's conventional view of marriage, asserting that marrying as an adult is an American import that should be rejected. This conspiracy theory has led students to form the Chainsaw Man Church, underpinned by their belief in Chainsaw Man's alleged "special vision."

However, Denji remains skeptical of this far-fetched explanation. Miri, another Church member, concedes that their beliefs tend to stretch reality. Denji's interactions within the Church provide a glimpse into their unconventional perspective.

The Church of Chainsaw Man emerged due to Denji's heroic act gaining attention. As the threat of an impending apocalypse looms, a cult-like following emerges, culminating in the formation of the Church. Though Chainsaw Man himself considers joining, his experiences within the Church led him to rethink his decision.

Amidst these unconventional beliefs, Denji discovers that the Church employs fabrications and exaggerations to unite its followers, injecting a humorous touch into its narrative. As Chainsaw Man's story unfolds, readers can expect more unexpected twists as Denji navigates the hybrid world and the Chainsaw Man Church.

