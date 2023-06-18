Crunchyroll's special event in Times Square sets the stage for Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale

Times Square in New York City was taken over by the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as it celebrated the finale of Season 3. This season introduced the Swordsmith Village Arc from the manga, bringing back Hashira characters to help in the battle against Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper-Rank demons.

The finale of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be an extended 70-minute episode, packed with intense moments and a final showdown against the Upper-Rank demon Hantengu. To build anticipation for this grand finale, Crunchyroll partnered with the Demon Slayer anime for a special event in Times Square, where screens displayed Tanjiro Kamado and the other characters for a few minutes.

Fans eagerly await the Season 3 finale, titled "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light," which will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll simultaneously with its initial premiere in Japan on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:35 AM PDT. The episode promises high-stakes action as Tanjiro and his companions face the challenge of their lives, pushing their abilities to the limit.

Crunchyroll teases what viewers can expect from the finale: Mitsuri battles Zohakuten to provide an opportunity for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya to pursue Hantengu's main body. Upon discovering the tree ball that Hantengu hides within, they find it empty. Hantengu tries to escape, leading Tanjiro and the others on a relentless chase. In a moment of desperation, Genya throws a tree at Hantengu, while Nezuko leaps into action.

The Swordsmith Village Arc has been a game-changer for Demon Slayer Season 3, captivating fans with its thrilling storyline and stunning animation. As this arc comes to an end, viewers can expect a culmination of the intense battles and character development that has defined this season.

Demon Slayer has become a global phenomenon, gaining a massive following since its initial release. Its popularity is further highlighted by events like the Times Square takeover, showcasing the immense impact the series has had on the anime community.

As fans gear up for the finale, they eagerly await the resolution of the Swordsmith Village Arc and the fate of their beloved characters. With the promise of a climactic battle and unexpected twists, Demon Slayer Season 3's conclusion is set to leave a lasting impression on fans and solidify its place as one of the most beloved anime series of recent years.