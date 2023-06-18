Demon Slayer Season 3 3 Finale releases today - Exact release time and streaming guide

Get ready, Demon Slayer fans, because the highly anticipated season 3 finale is here! Episode 11, titled "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light," premieres today and is set to leave us on the edge of our seats with thrilling battles, emotional moments, and unexpected twists. As we bid farewell to this season, there is both excitement and a tinge of sadness in the air, knowing that we'll have to wait for more Demon Slayer adventures. Demon Slayer Season 3 finale premieres today with a thrilling 70-minute episode, leaving fans eagerly awaiting news of a possible season 4. (Ufotable)

To compensate for the upcoming hiatus, the creators have a special treat in store. Episode 11 will be a cinematic experience, running for 70 minutes. It's like a mini-movie packed with intense action and captivating storytelling. And brace yourselves because rumors are swirling that Demon Slayer season 4 is already in the works. Although not officially confirmed, we can expect an announcement soon, building our anticipation for what's to come.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale exact release time:

For fans in select regions of Asia, the episode will be available to stream on Netflix, while Crunchyroll has licensed the series for international viewers. Japanese fans can catch the episode on Fuji TV, amplifying the excitement across the nation.

Date Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale Exact Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST June 18, 2023 11:15 PM 7:45 AM 10:45 AM 5:45 PM 7:45 PM 11:15 PM

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 recap:

As we embark on this thrilling finale, let's recap what happened in the previous episode. Mitsuri, the valiant Hashira, faced a deadly battle against Zohakuten, a formidable demon. She showcased her strength and determination, recalling her past and the struggles she faced. Supported by her fellow Demon Slayers, Mitsuri unleashed her true potential, surprising even her enemy. Witnessing her awakened Demon Slayer Mark, Zohakuten realized the power he was up against.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro and his companions continued their pursuit of the main body, encountering countless obstacles along the way. In a display of incredible power, Genya revealed a shocking ability, tearing apart a massive wooden monster with his jaws. Their relentless pursuit led them to Hantengu, but the elusive demon managed to slip away once again, leading to a relentless chase.

With episode 11 about to unfold, the questions linger. Will Mitsuri and her comrades finally triumph over their adversaries? What secrets lie ahead for Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps? The stage is set for an explosive conclusion that will leave us craving for more.