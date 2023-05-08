Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 - Mitsuri returns, Tanjiro's link to Yorichii revealed

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 is finally here, and it is packed with all the thrilling moments that fans have been eagerly waiting for. From the exciting sun-breathing animation of Tanjiro to the comeback of Mitsuri's love breathing, this episode has everything that Demon Slayer fans could ask for.

The opening scene features Muichiro Tokito, who comes to Kotetsu's aid and faces off against the twisted upper moon Gyokko, a former potter from the Edo period who has turned into a demon. Gyokko's gruesome use of his victims' bodies to decorate his vases is enough to make anyone shudder, but Muichiro's memories slowly come flooding back as he engages in combat.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Mitsuri, the love hashira, to make her comeback, and they won't be disappointed by her stunning love-breathing technique and impressive sword skills. Meanwhile, Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado continue their battle against the fish demons and are met with Hantengu's various forms. With Nezuko's Blood Demon Art, Tanjiro's black blade turns red as he takes out three of Hantengu's clones in a breathtaking display of animation.

But the real shocker comes when the characters and fans alike realize that Tanjiro's sword swings resemble those of Yorichii, the Demon Slayer who nearly killed Hantengu's master. This revelation leaves everyone in awe and hints at an unexpected connection between Tanjiro and Yorichii.

The addition of Genya to the battle against Hantengu adds a new twist, as his healing abilities suggest that he may be a half-demon. However, the episode ends on a cliffhanger as Genya appears to have undergone a transformation that makes him more like a demon. This development leaves fans wondering what is in store for Genya and how Tanjiro's new powers will affect his battles against the upper moons.

Overall, Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 is a must-watch for fans of the series. The animation is simply stunning, and the fights are intense, making for an exciting viewing experience. The comeback of Mitsuri's love breathing and the revelation of Tanjiro's connection to Yorichii are game-changers that will leave fans eagerly anticipating the next episode. Demon Slayer continues to impress, and fans cannot wait to see what is in store for the rest of the season.