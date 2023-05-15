Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 shocks fans with Genya's obsession with becoming a Hashira

Fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are currently in a frenzy over the latest episode of Season 3, titled ‘Aren’t You Going to Become a Hashira?’ The episode takes viewers on a thrilling ride, with Tanjiro realizing that decapitating all four Upper-Rank demons simultaneously is not enough to defeat them. He must kill Hantengu, the fifth demon, to emerge victorious. However, Genya's obsession with becoming a Hashira leads him to convince Tanjiro to let him take on the Upper Rank 4. But his sword shatters when he tries to strike the demon, leaving fans shocked and eager to see what happens next.

The latest episode of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Season 3 titled ‘Aren’t You Going to Become a Hashira?’ has left fans in awe.(Ufotable)

The episode starts with Tanjiro fighting the Upper-Rank demons, while Nezuko is trying to protect their injured friends. After realizing that the demons would not die even after all four of them are decapitated at the same time, Tanjiro goes after the fifth demon, Hantengu, leaving Genya behind. This is where the plot takes a thrilling turn.

Genya, who is determined to become a Hashira as soon as possible, grabs Tanjiro by the neck and insists that he will kill the Upper Rank 4. Tanjiro agrees and tells him where to find Hantengu. Meanwhile, Tanjiro and Nezuko continue to fight the other demons. When Genya finally tries to decapitate Hantengu, his sword breaks into two pieces. This is a crucial moment in the episode, as Genya's obsession with becoming a Hashira is revealed.

The episode then takes a trip down memory lane, revealing Genya's past. We learn that Genya grew up in a troubled household where his father was abusive and his mother was the only one who protected him and his siblings. Sanemi, Genya's older brother, promised to protect them all after their father died, but their mother was eventually turned into a demon and killed by Sanemi. Genya never forgave Sanemi and always blamed him for their mother's death.

As Sekido swoops in for the kill, memories flood Genya's mind, and he regrets never apologizing to his brother for the pain he caused. Just as Sekido is about to strike, Tanjiro appears, saving Genya's life. Tanjiro urges Genya to keep fighting, but when Genya takes a blow meant for him, his body is riddled with wounds. With his last breath, Genya confesses his failure to decapitate the Upper-Rank Four and entrusts Tanjiro with the mission to finish what he started.

The ending of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Season 3 episode 6 is a roller coaster of emotions, with thrilling fights, shocking revelations, and heart-wrenching moments. Fans of the show are left wondering what will happen to Genya and whether he will survive his injuries. The episode has left fans eagerly waiting for the next installment and has once again proved why ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is one of the most popular anime shows of recent times.