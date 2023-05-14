All you need to know about the 9 strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer and their breathing style - Who will come out on top?

The Demon Slayer Corps is an elite group of swordsmen who have honed their breathing techniques to perfection, achieving unparalleled strength and agility. At the forefront of this elite group are the Hashira, the most competent and strongest members responsible for leading the battle against the demon king Muzan. Each Hashira is a master of unique breathing techniques and proficient swordsmanship, with some even inventing their own distinct styles. List of top 9 Demon Slayer Hashiras based on their strength.(Ufotable)

The path to becoming a Hashira is rigorous and demanding. To earn the title, a member of the Demon Slayer Corps must kill fifty regular demons or a member of the Twelve Kizuki, Muzan's most potent demons. Alternatively, a Hashira can select and train a successor known as Tsuguko.

Here is a complete list of Demon Slayer Hashira and their breathing techniques:

Gyomei Himejima - Stone Breathing

Muichiro Tokito - Mist Breathing

Sanemi Shinazugawa - Wind Breathing

Giyu Tomioka - Water Breathing

Obanai Iguro - Serpent Breathing

Kyojuro Rengoku - Flame Breathing

Mitsuri Kanroji - Love Breathing

Tengen Uzui - Sound Breathing

Shinobu Kocho - Insect Breathing

Here's a list of top 9 Demon Slayer Hashiras based on their strength:

Gyomei Himejima: The Blind Stone Hashira with Unmatched Strength

Among the Hashira, Gyomei Himejima stands out as the Stone Hashira, with unmatched raw physical strength. Despite being blind, he maximizes his concentration through painful memories, making him a formidable fighter. His toughness, concentration, and immense strength make him an unbeatable force, and he is widely regarded as the strongest Demon Slayer in the Corps.

Muichiro Tokito: The Mist Hashira with a Mysterious Aura

Sanemi Shinazugawa: The Wind Hashira with a Tragic Past

Giyu Tomioka: The Water Hashira with a Cold Exterior

Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, known for his mastery of the Water Breathing style, which he learned from the previous Water Hashira, Sakonji Urokodaki, who also acted as Tanjiro's mentor at the start of the first season. Despite being hated by many due to his difficulty in interacting with others, Giyu is a force to be reckoned with once he gets over his internal issues and trauma. He created the Eleventh Form, Dead Calm, which he used to defeat Lower Demon Five Rui in Season 1.

Obanai Iguro: The Serpent Hashira with Unconventional Techniques

Obanai Iguro, also known as the Serpent Hashira, is a warrior of exceptional skill and power. Although partially blind and disfigured, he has proven himself to be a formidable fighter by wielding his twisted Nichirin sword to eliminate weaker demons with ease. He once faced his greatest challenge in a battle against Muzan, the demon king, but relied on his companion snake, Kaburamaru, to read and interpret his opponent's movements and ultimately prevent Muzan's escape.

Kyojuro Rengoku: The Flame Hashira with Unmatched Enthusiasm

Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, is renowned for his enthusiastic and eccentric personality. He possesses extraordinary speed and reflexes, making him a match for even the most skilled Demon Slayers like Tanjiro. In the Demon Slayer Mugen Train movie, he employed all of his special techniques to fight against Akaza, one of the most powerful demons in the series. Ultimately, Kyojuro fulfilled his duty as a Demon Slayer by saving Tanjiro and the other passengers on the Mugen Train.

Mitsuri Kanroji: The Love Hashira with Unpredictable Movements

Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, is a bubbly and cheerful warrior who has an impressively high kill count. Her superhuman flexibility and use of a thin and limber Nichirin sword make it difficult for her opponents to predict her movements. As the creator of the Love Breathing style, Mitsuri can unleash a variety of attacks with a wide range of motion.

Tengen Uzui: The Sound Hashira with Enhanced Senses

Tengen Uzui, also known as the Sound Hashira, played a vital role in the Entertainment District Arc of the Demon Slayer anime. Despite being retired from the Corps, Tengen demonstrated his remarkable strength by overpowering Daki and Gyutaro, two upper-rank demons who have killed multiple Hashiras in the past. His enhanced sense of hearing and mastery of dual cleavers and explosive beads made him a formidable opponent.

Shinobu Kocho: The Insect Hashira with Lethal Poisoning Skills

