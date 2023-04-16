Demon Slayer Season 3 finally lands on Netflix: Which countries are in luck?

Demon Slayer Season 3 has been long-awaited by fans all around the world, and now it is finally available on Netflix in several countries. The anime series has taken the world by storm with its captivating storyline, breathtaking animation, and lovable characters.

In which countries is Demon Slayer available on Netflix?

The theatrical screenings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc are part of the World Tour Screenings.(Ufotable)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The availability of Demon Slayer Season 3 on Netflix is great news for fans who have been waiting eagerly for its release. Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc episodes are available on Netflix just a few hours after their release in Japan.

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Colombia

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Israel

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Malaysia

Mexico

Philippines

Poland

Romania

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

Fans who are not living in these countries can either catch the Demon Slayer Season 3 on Crunchyroll or use VPN. (Also Read: Meet the Upper Moon Demons: The fearsome foes of Demon Slayer Season 3)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Get Ready for Action-Packed Adventures: Demon Slayer Season 3 on Netflix

The third season of Demon Slayer picks up where the second season left off and promises to be an exciting and action-packed ride. Fans can now catch up on all the latest episodes and follow the journey of Tanjiro Kamado and his friends as they battle the Upper Moon demons. (Also Read: Tanjiro's shocking connection to Upper Moon 1 revealed in Demon Slayer Season 3)

Get Ready for Action-Packed Adventures: Demon Slayer Season 3 on Netflix

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The addition of Demon Slayer Season 3 to Netflix's library of anime titles is a testament to the show's popularity and success. It is a great opportunity for new viewers to discover this phenomenal series and join the fandom.

Join the Fandom: Discover the World of Demon Slayer Season 3 on Netflix

As Demon Slayer Season 3 continues to captivate audiences with its stunning visuals and engaging storyline, fans can look forward to more thrilling adventures from Tanjiro and his friends. With its availability on Netflix, viewers from around the world can now immerse themselves in the world of Demon Slayer and experience the magic of this beloved anime.