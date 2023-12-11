Demon Slayer Season 4 Hashira Training arc to kick off with an hour-long premiere - What to know

Get ready, Demon Slayer fans! The anime sensation is set to make a spectacular return with Season 4, bringing the Hashira Training Arc to life in a way that's bound to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Brace yourselves for an hour-long premiere episode that promises to kick off this new season with a bang.

The Hashira Training Arc, originally penned by Koyoharu Gotoge in the manga series, is set to grace screens during the Spring 2024 anime schedule. With the manga's version spanning nine intense chapters (Chapter 128-136), fans are buzzing with curiosity about the adaptation's length and potential additions. As the anime ventures into uncharted territory, the prospect of fresh material beyond the manga's confines has intrigued enthusiasts.

Adding to the excitement is Demon Slayer's unique approach, starting with a special World Tour and theatrical run for the movie event, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Village-. Combining the gripping hour-long finale from Season 3's Swordsmith Village Arc with Season 4's premiere episode, this cinematic experience launches on February 23rd. The World Tour kicks off in Tokyo on February 2nd, spanning cities like New York, Seoul, Mexico City, Singapore, Jakarta, Paris, Taipei, London, and Hong Kong throughout the year.

As the anime prepares to delve into the challenges faced by the surviving Hashira against Muzan Kibutsuji's formidable Upper Ranks, anticipation is at an all-time high. With no clean ending to the arc before the final battles, Demon Slayer Season 4 has the potential to deliver even more than fans could have anticipated. Get ready for an anime extravaganza that transcends boundaries, promising a thrilling journey into the heart of the Hashira Training Arc.

Prepare for the ultimate clash between demons and demon slayers as Demon Slayer Season 4 takes anime to new heights!

