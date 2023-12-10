Demon Slayer Season 4: Short trailer for upcoming Hashira Training arc released | Watch

Demon Slayer has etched its name as one of the most popular anime series of all time. Shortly after the end of its third season, the production house didn't waste much time announcing Season 4. They even teased fans with a short teaser but it wasn't enough for fans awaiting the Hashira Training arc. The upcoming season is set to premiere with an hour-long episode next year. Ahead of its release, Ufotable has finally unveiled a short trailer, giving fans a glimpse into what's next for the all-new chapter. Demon Slayer(Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 4 gets a short trailer

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Ufotable released an all-new trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 on Sunday, December 10. The 4-minute-long trailer features spectacular animation including fan-favourite Tanjiro. The 2024 promotional reel was released only hours ago on Aniplex USA's official YouTube channel. So far the trailer has garnered over 56K views.

After a few scenes, the trailer cuts to the message, “A new chapter begins” with the iconic cast in the backdrop. It also introduces the new arc with individual characters including- Tengen Uzui, Shinobu Kocho, Muichiro Tokito, Mitsuri Kanroji, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima, and Giyu Tomioka.

When is Demon Slayer Season 4 releasing?

Although no official date for Demon Slayer Season 4 has been announced yet, it is expected to come out sometime in the Spring of 2024. Following the trailer release, fans were left excited about the upcoming season. One commented, “This is it guys, where only 1 arc away from the best and most awaited arc, get yourself ready for what's coming next.”

Another fan wrote, “This season will most likely be the least anticipated as its short but it contains the biggest clifhanger leading towards the best seasons of all.” One more fan said, “Once this arc is over, now the real fun starts with some of the most epic fights/best story developments you've seen! (So excited for this to come along with the rest)”