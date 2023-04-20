Discover the dark side of Ai Hoshino and B-Komachi in new Oshi no Ko short story

Fans of the hit anime series Oshi no Ko were recently treated to an exciting new short story, written by none other than co-creator Aka Akasaka. The story, titled "45510," provides fans with an even deeper look into the lives of Ai Hoshino and the members of B-Komachi. Fans of the hit anime series Oshi no Ko were recently treated to an exciting new short story, written by none other than co-creator Aka Akasaka.(Doga Kobo)

In the short story, an unnamed former member of B-Komachi stumbles upon a recording of a live stream by Ai Hoshino, years after her tragic death. As she listens, she remembers her time with the group and reveals that every member of B-Komachi secretly hated Ai for treating them like mere backup dancers.

Despite their deep resentment towards her, the other members of B-Komachi also held Ai in high regard and wanted to maintain her image as the perfect idol. This conflict and the complex relationships between the members of the group make for a captivating read.

The short story is available for free on the official website of Weekly Young Jump, the magazine where the Oshi no Ko manga is published. Unfortunately, the story is only available in Japanese at this time.

The release of "45510" is particularly exciting as it served as the inspiration for the anime's opening song, "Idol." The song has quickly become a fan favourite, showcasing the series' high production value and attention to detail.

The anime premiered this week with a 90-minute first episode, directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi. The series script is being handled by Jin Tanaka, and Kanna Hirayama is responsible for character design. With such an all-star team behind it, it's no surprise that the anime is already generating a lot of buzzes.

Ever since its debut in April 2020, the manga Oshi no Ko, created by Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, has been a massive success, earning numerous awards such as first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" and the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga Awards. The manga has also received nominations for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize and the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. With such a stellar reputation, it's safe to say that the Oshi no Ko anime will also be a hit with its devoted fan base.