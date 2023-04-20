Is Oshi No Ko anime's portrayal of idol industry too real? Fans draw parallels between Ai's death & real-life attack

Fans of the anime Oshi No Ko have been drawing comparisons between the show’s plot and a real-life incident that occurred in 2016 involving Mayu Tomita, a Japanese pop idol who was stabbed by a fan. However, despite the clear connection between the two incidents, Aka Akasaka, the mangaka of Oshi No Ko, has not explicitly related the two events. This has led fans to draw their conclusions and form their theories but the similarities between the two incidents are hard to ignore. Oshi no Ko is an anime series based on Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's manga. The show airs on HIDIVE on Wednesdays, and the first episode is a 90-minute prologue that sets up the story.(Doga Kobo)

The anime follows the life of Ai Hoshino, an idol who chooses to leave the industry to start a family. However, her fan, Ryosuke, who is obsessed with her, becomes enraged and kills her doctor who he thinks is the father of Ai's child. Later on, he tracks down Ai and stabs her to death before her performance.

Mayu Tomita's stabbing incident echoes a similar sentiment. Tomohiro Iwazaki, a fan of the pop idol, stalked and sent her a gift, which was returned. In retaliation, he stabbed her 61 times before her performance.

While the anime and Mayu Tomita's incident are similar in nature, the mangaka, Aka Akasaka, has not linked the two. The anime aims to shed light on the darker side of the idol industry, the consequences of being in the public eye, and the unhealthy obsessions of some fans.

The parallels between the two incidents are alarming, and they highlight the darker side of the idol industry and showbiz as a whole. Fans often become obsessed with their idols, and they can become violent when they feel that their idols have betrayed them. The pressure to succeed and the need to maintain a perfect image can also take a toll on idols, who may feel trapped by the demands of their fans and the industry.

While it’s unclear whether the creators of Oshi No Ko intended to draw a direct connection between the show and Tomita’s attack, the fact that fans are making the connection is a testament to the power of storytelling. Through its plot and characters, Oshi No Ko shines a light on the reality of the idol industry and the challenges that idols face in trying to balance their personal lives with their careers.

It’s important to remember that Mayu Tomita survived her attack but was severely injured. Her story serves as a reminder of the dangers that idols and other public figures face when dealing with obsessive fans. It’s also a reminder that the entertainment industry needs to do more to protect its stars and prevent these types of incidents from happening in the future.