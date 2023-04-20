Oshi no Ko Episode 2 - Did it meet the expectations Oshi no Ko Episode 1 set?

Oshi no Ko, an anime television series, premiered its second episode after receiving overwhelming applause from viewers in the first episode. When a series has an outstanding first episode, it can be challenging for the subsequent ones to live up to the hype. This is the case for the anime series "Oshi No Ko." The premiere episode set the bar high, and fans were looking forward to seeing whether the rest of the series could meet their expectations. This is the case for the anime series "Oshi No Ko." The premiere episode set the bar high, and fans were looking forward to seeing whether the rest of the series could meet their expectations.(Doga Kobo)

The second episode picked up from where it left off, with Ruby taking centre stage in the rebuilding of her stepmom's agency. Aqua, on the other hand, became an apprentice in multimedia production, working under his old director friend. The episode also introduces Kana Arima, who is back and still licking baking soda. Her quirky personality is a nice addition to the already colourful cast of characters.

The animation and artwork were stunning and brightly coloured, making the show even more enjoyable. The characters also continued to grow, and it was delightful to watch. Miyako has become a mother to her siblings, and her love for them is heartwarming.

Despite not being Ai, she loves and supports them equally. Her influence has helped Ruby grow and become more confident in pursuing her dreams of becoming an idol.

It was also hilarious to watch Director Gotanda rant about why he was still living with his mother. The dialogue was relatable and added a touch of humour to the episode.

The plot remains engaging, and the mystery behind the man who determined Ai's destiny is a cliffhanger that keeps viewers glued to their screens. Aqua's quest to find his father is also intriguing, but it remains to be seen how he will go about it. Will he go from one studio to another, sweeping used cups and bottles, or will he have a solid plan? The audience is eager to find out.

Ruby's determination to become an idol like her mother is admirable, but it remains to be seen if she has the talent to make it. Her singing is not that great, but she is relying on her looks and personality to get ahead. Her brother Aqua is determined to stop her. Aqua blames the idol industry for his mother's death, and he doesn't want Ruby to suffer the same fate. However, Aqua's efforts to sabotage her auditions are futile because Ruby is not deterred and continues to pursue her dream.

The quality of the opening and ending themes of Oshi no Ko are impressive. YAOSOBI did an excellent job of composing the opening theme, which is catchy and upbeat. Queen Bee's ending theme is also outstanding, and the visuals are mesmerizing and open to interpretation.

It's important for the rest of Oshi No Ko to live up to the expectations set by the premiere because if the rest of the show fails to meet our expectations, the enjoyment of the rest of the show will dwindle. However, given the consistency of animation studio Doga Kobo and the competent storytelling abilities of author Aka Akasaka, we can remain optimistic that the rest of the show will be just as engaging.

So, the question is, did the second episode live up to the viewers’ expectations?

Honestly, it's hard for Oshi no Ko Episode 2 to live up to the expectations Episode 1 set, because the possibility of repeating the plot twist like the first one had and catching the audience off guard again is very slim but it does a good job of keeping the story engaging. The anime is still visually stunning, and the animation is top-notch, as expected from the animation studio Doga Kobo. The OP by YAOSOBI is fantastic and fits perfectly with the tone of the anime.

The show has remained captivating, and the mystery behind Ai's destiny keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The audience is eagerly waiting for the next episode to see what happens next.