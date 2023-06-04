Don't miss the epic second act: The long-awaited return: Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 premieres next month!

Masamune-kun's Revenge is back with a vengeance in its highly anticipated Season 2, and fans couldn't be more excited. After a six-year wait, the anime adaptation of Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv's manga is returning to deliver more drama, comedy, and of course, revenge.

The first season of Masamune-kun's Revenge left fans craving for more, and it seemed like their hopes would go unanswered. However, the tides have turned, and Season 2, officially titled Masamune-kun's Revenge R, is set to premiere as part of the thrilling Summer 2023 anime lineup.

Despite facing delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 is finally ready to make its grand entrance next month. To give fans a taste of what's to come, a new trailer has been released, featuring the captivating opening theme "Please, Please" performed by Ayaka Ohashi, who will reprise her role as Aki Adagaki. Get a glimpse of the exciting Masamune-kun's Revenge R trailer below:

If you're wondering how to catch all the revenge-filled action, Crunchyroll has got you covered. Crunchyroll will be simulcasting Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 starting from its Japanese release date on July 3rd. Those who need to catch up on the story or want to relive the first season, Crunchyroll is currently offering the complete Season 1 as well.

Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 reunites the talented staff from the first season. Mirai Minato returns as the director, collaborating with studio Silver Link to bring the story to life once again. Michiko Yokote takes charge of the series composition, ensuring a seamless continuation of the narrative. Additionally, Yuki Sawairi is back to handle the character designs, ensuring that our beloved characters are portrayed in their best light.

The voice cast for Season 2 includes the talented Ayaka Ohashi as Aki Adagaki, Natsuki Hanae as Masamune Makabe, and Inori Minase as Yoshino Koiwai, reprising their roles from the first season. Joining them in this new chapter are Miku Ito as Muriel Besson and Yasuyuki Kase as Frank Besson, injecting fresh energy into the story.

For fans eagerly awaiting Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2, the wait is almost over. Prepare yourself for a thrilling ride filled with revenge, romance, and unexpected twists as the story unfolds. Will Masamune succeed in his plan to win Aki's heart only to break it, just as she did to him? Find out when Masamune-kun's Revenge R hits your screens in just a few weeks. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions you won't want to miss!

