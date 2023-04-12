Dr. Stone: New World episode 2 set to air on April 13 - Release time & preview

Dr. Stone fans have reason to rejoice as the preview for episode 2 of the highly anticipated third season, Dr. Stone: New World, has been released. The upcoming episode, titled "Greed Equals Justice," is set to air on April 13 and will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

The upcoming episode, titled "Greed Equals Justice," is set to air on April 13 and will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.(TMS Entertainment)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Stone New World episode 2 release time

Date Release Time Thursday, April 13, 2023 JST 11:30 PM PT 7:30 AM CT 9:30 AM ET 10:30 AM GMT 2:30 PM IST 8:00 PM

Studio TMS Entertainment returns to animate Dr. Stone: New World with the same level of quality and detail

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Studio TMS Entertainment, who was responsible for the first two seasons of Dr. Stone, is once again animating the new season. Fans can expect the same level of quality and attention to detail that the studio is known for. The series is based on the original manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi. The manga was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump for five years between March 2017 and March 2022, and it released a total of 26 volumes. (Also Read: Dr. Stone X Minecraft: You won't believe what happens in season 3 in episode 1.

The 'Age of Exploration' arc promises an exciting journey for fans in the upcoming season

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 'Age of Exploration' arc, which begins with the tenth volume of the manga, promises to be an exciting journey for fans. In the wake of Hyoga's betrayal, Senku and Tsukasa vow to fight together, forming the ultimate tag team. The duo will have to work together to tackle more technological advancements and solve the mystery behind the petrification. Their impending voyage on the high seas will require a ship and a captain, so the group will have to relive the age of exploration to uncover the answers they seek.

Dr. Stone praised for its unique premise and accurate portrayal of scientific concepts, used in educational settings

Dr. Stone has been praised for its unique premise and engaging characters. The show is a refreshing change of pace from traditional anime, with its emphasis on science and innovation. Fans have praised the series for its accuracy in portraying scientific concepts, and the anime has even been used in educational settings to teach science to students. (Also Read: Science meets adventure: Everything you need to know about Dr. STONE Season 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to its educational value, Dr. Stone is a thrilling adventure that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The show's unique blend of science and action is sure to appeal to a wide range of audiences. With the upcoming release of episode 2 of Dr. Stone: New World, fans can look forward to another thrilling chapter in the story of Senku and his friends.