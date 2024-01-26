Dragon Ball Battle Hour event to have Sparking! Zero, Daima update: Details here

Bandai Namco is back with the much-anticipated Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event, promising exciting updates on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and the brand-new anime, Dragon Ball Daima. Get ready for an action-packed weekend. Dragon Ball Daima de-ages the Z-Fighters, promising an unparalleled experience for fans.(Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour kicks off on January 27th, but the real fun begins on Sunday. Save the date for the key events starting at 2 p.m. PT on January 28th.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! zero insights:

Join the Dragon Ball Games Producer Panel at 2 p.m. PT to dive deep into Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Producers Ryo Mito and Masayuki Hirano will share stories, and fans can even ask burning questions about the game.

Meet the producers:

"Producer Ryo Mito and Producer Masayuki Hirano will hold a stage to share stories when working on Dragon Ball games," offering fans an exclusive peek behind the game's development.

Dragon Ball Daima extravaganza:

The excitement doesn't end there. Stick around for Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime stealing the spotlight. The Dragon Ball Daima Special Panel, featuring Dragon Ball Executive Producer Akio Iyoku, is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes:

Get ready for exclusive behind-the-scenes tidbits about Dragon Ball Daima. Executive Producer Akio Iyoku will spill the beans about the making of the anime, scheduled for release in Fall 2024.

Live stream access:

Can't make it in person? No worries. The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Channel on YouTube has got you covered. Tune in for on-demand videos and catch all the thrilling panels.

Dragon Ball Daima panel:

Witness the magic of the Dragon Ball Daima live panel. Akio Iyoku will unveil behind-the-scenes secrets, and Akira Toriyama's new artwork will be showcased. Don't miss this exclusive look into the 40th-anniversary celebration.

How to watch the Dragon Ball Daima panel:

Stream the event live on YouTube and be part of the Dragon Ball excitement. Get ready for an immersive experience with sneak peeks, reveals, and the inside scoop straight from the creators.

Countdown to Fall 2024:

Dragon Ball Daima isn't just an anime; it's a celebration of the Dragon Ball legacy. As we eagerly await its release in Fall 2024, these panels offer a glimpse into the future of our favourite Z-Fighters. Don't miss the 40th-anniversary extravaganza!