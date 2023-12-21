With 100 chapters down, what's next for Dragon Ball Super Saga? Here's what the creator said

Dragon Ball Super enthusiasts, rejoice! The manga has hit a monumental moment with its 100th chapter, and the artist, Toyotaro, is here to assure fans that the adventure is far from over. Dragon Ball Super manga hits 100th chapter, promises more excitement to come.(Twitter/toeianimation)

Toyotaro wrote: "Thanks to the support of all your readers, I've managed to draw all the way to 100 chapters!" Toyotaro's message to fans began (as shared by @Herms98 on X) "Thank you so much. I put a lot of exciting scenes into this 100th chapter, so check it out starting on the next page! I'm also working hard to make things even more exciting in what's to come after chapter 100, so please continue to enjoy the Dragon Ball Super manga!!"

While Toyotaro didn't spill specific details about the next arc, he teased readers with the prospect of more thrilling content. The message indicates that the Dragon Ball Super manga will continue with the original material.

Frieza's godly power

The manga has wrapped up its adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero events. However, a major tease remains — Frieza has unlocked a godly new power and form. Anticipation is high for the return of this iconic villain and the chaos he might unleash.

A sneak peek into Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100

Toyotaro hints at the excitement awaiting readers in the 100th chapter. The milestone promises to be packed with thrilling scenes, setting the stage for what's to come in the Dragon Ball Super saga.

With no more anime materials to adapt, the future of Dragon Ball Super is an open book. Toyotaro's commitment to making things "even more exciting" sparks curiosity about the uncharted territories the manga might explore.

As Dragon Ball Super sails past its 100th chapter, fans can rest assured that the series is evolving with fresh and exhilarating narratives.