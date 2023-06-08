Epic showdown alert: Law and Kid face off against Big Mom in One Piece episode 1065 - Watch preview

The Wano Country Arc of the One Piece anime is reaching its climax, and fans are in for a thrilling ride as the promo for the upcoming episode which will be released on June 11, 2023, promises a major fight that will ignite the Worst Generation. As the latest episode wraps up the epic battles on Onigashima, there are still some formidable opponents to be dealt with while Luffy engages in a fierce showdown against Kaido atop the Skull Dome.

One Piece's Wano Arc climax approaches, fans anticipate a thrilling episode with a major fight igniting the Worst Generation on June 11, 2023.(Toei Animation)

While the focus has been on Luffy's confrontation with Kaido, another Emperor has been wreaking havoc on the lower floors of the Skull Dome. Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid have been locked in a heated battle against none other than Big Mom herself. The anticipation builds as the promo for the next One Piece episode hints at an explosive update on the progress of this intense clash. Get a taste of the excitement in the promo for One Piece Episode 1065 below:

Titled "The Destruction of the Alliance?! Fire Up, the Will of the New Generation!" Episode 1065 showcases the unfolding drama. The promo teases, "Kid and Law are under an all-out attack from a heavyweight. Is the ambition to overthrow the Emperor of the Sea just a youthful mistake?! Just dreaming about defeating the Emperor of the Sea, they must pay the price in despair, but an insistent magnetic force of rebellion awakens the soul of a beast lying in metal scraps!" Brace yourself as the long-awaited showdown between Law, Kid, and Big Mom escalates to unprecedented levels, promising an electrifying climax."

With so much happening on Onigashima, the One Piece anime juggles multiple storylines and adversaries. Big Mom is just the beginning, as the latest episode hints at the impending arrival of the World Government, adding another layer of explosive excitement to the mix. As fans buckle up for the upcoming episode, they can catch the One Piece anime streaming on Crunchyroll, eagerly awaiting the clash that will shape the fate of the Worst Generation.

