Exciting news for K-Pop and anime fans! BTS composes theme song for Crunchyroll's newest animated series 'Bastions'

Get ready K-pop and anime fans because Crunchyroll has just announced its latest acquisition – "Bastions," a Korean 3D animated superhero series featuring music from none other than the internationally beloved BTS! The group has composed the main theme song for the show, marking their first project together since their anthology album "Proof" was released last year. Additionally, the complete soundtrack of the show includes an array of talented K-pop artists, such as girl groups Le Sserafim and Brave Girls, along with the soloists Heize and AleXa.

BTS members RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and V at The Fact Music Awards.

"Bastions" was originally ordered by South Korean network SBS and centers around a group of beloved idols with superpowers who work together to keep society safe. However, they face a new enemy in Wash Green, a seemingly eco-friendly corporation that is, in fact, a leader in environmental pollution. Will the Bastions save the planet? You'll have to tune in to find out!

The Chief Content Officer of Crunchyroll, Asa Suehira, conveyed his enthusiasm for "Bastions" and its ability to expose viewers to various animation styles from Asia. He further noted that the inclusion of music from numerous K-pop stars would expand the show's reach and attract a broader audience. With the series set to begin streaming worldwide on Saturdays from May 13, except for China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea, and South Korea, fans of both K-pop and anime are eagerly anticipating the release of "Bastions."

Thymos Media, which is producing the show, has expressed high hopes for the series, stating that BTS's music will provide an immersive experience for viewers. "BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony," the studio said.

The trailer for "Bastions," which was released on Wednesday, has already received a positive response from fans, who are thrilled to see BTS's involvement in the project. The animation style and music have been praised, with many eagerly anticipating the upcoming release.

For Crunchyroll, "Bastions" marks a significant step towards expanding its Asian animation catalog beyond Japan. With its growing popularity and diverse content, it's no wonder that Crunchyroll continues to be a go-to platform for fans of anime and Asian media. With the inclusion of BTS's music in "Bastions," fans of K-pop and anime alike are in for a treat! So be sure to tune in and get ready for an action-packed adventure with the Bastions.