All you need to know about Demon Slayer's Gyokko - The terrifying Upper Rank 5 demon who will haunt your dreams!

Gyokko, the Upper Rank 5 demon in the beloved anime series Demon Slayer, has captivated viewers with his eerie appearance and powerful abilities. Holding the fifth highest position in the Twelve Kizuki, Gyokko is a highly formidable demon with a Blood Demon Art and techniques that surpass even the most skilled Demon Slayers. Gyokko, a powerful demon in the anime Demon Slayer, wows fans with his eerie appearance and deadly abilities.(Ufotable)

What does Demon Slayer's Gyokko look like?

Gyokko's appearance is undeniably unsettling, with a bizarre physiology that includes a grotesque, pale white humanoid upper torso without arms emerging from a porcelain vase. Multiple infant-like hands adorn his head and back, while his face is further distorted with green mouths in the place of eyes, and his real eyes are located vertically on his face.

In battle, Gyokko can transform into his true form, resembling a merman with transparent scales akin to a fish covering his now-humanoid body and a serpentine tail in place of his legs. In the Swordsmith Village Arc, Gyokko spawns a multitude of monstrous fish-like creatures that terrorize and kill the villagers. These unique creatures can only be killed by destroying the pots on their backs, and they possess diverse traits, such as sharp claws, monstrous teeth, or multiple humanoid legs.

What techniques has Gyokko used so far?

Gyokko's techniques are equally formidable. The Thousand Needle Fish Kill summons floating fish demons that spew poisonous needles with paralyzing properties. The Water Prison Pot creates a vase made of water that suffocates and immobilizes the target, preventing them from using breathing techniques to escape.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the continuation of the battle between Gyokko and the skilled swordsman and Hashira, Muichiro. Although Gyokko's techniques are deadly, Muichiro's prowess and experience will likely help him overcome his foe. However, viewers can expect an intense and thrilling fight between two powerful opponents.

Gyokko's unique appearance and abilities make him a fascinating and formidable addition to the Demon Slayer universe. As the series progresses, fans await to see what other surprises this Upper-Rank demon has in store.