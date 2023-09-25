Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End - Release date, story, trailer and more

For fans yearning for a dose of elven action to rival The Witcher, the eagerly anticipated anime series, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, is poised to deliver an enchanting adventure.

Fans can expect an enchanting and visually stunning adventure when the anime series Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End premieres on September 29, 2023.(Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the manga of the same name, the series revolves around Frieren, an elf mage celebrated for vanquishing a demon king during a perilous quest. However, after attending a friend's funeral, Frieren's outlook on life takes a profound turn, and she embarks on a new journey.

The anime promises a captivating blend of exquisite visuals and thrilling action, and whether you're familiar with the manga or not, here's everything you need to know before it debuts.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Release Date:

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is set to premiere on September 29, 2023, and fans are in for a treat as the first episode is a generous two-hour special. This announcement was made back in September 2022, alongside an initial series poster. While the number of episodes in the first season remains undisclosed, eager fans can expect updates soon.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Cast:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The anime boasts a talented cast, including:

Frieren: Atsumi Tanezaki

Himmel: Nobuhiko Okamoto

Heiter: Hiroki Tōchi

Eisen: Yôji Ueda

While an English dub is yet to be confirmed, it's likely to follow the release of the original subtitled episodes.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Plot:

Once renowned for a decade-long quest, elf mage Frieren's life takes a different path after attending a friend's funeral. She reunites with a group of adventurers, driven by a thirst for magical knowledge. Fifty years later, Frieren returns to a changed capital city and agrees to care for an orphaned child. Together, they embark on a new adventure, navigating an unfamiliar world. The anime is expected to maintain key plot points from the manga.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Trailer:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The full trailer, released on July 15, offers a glimpse of Frieren's journey through a visually stunning world. The adventurers in the trailer remark, "The Demon King’s been defeated, but it’s not over. Though the adventure is ending, the road continues." Viewers can catch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End on Crunchyroll.

Also Read | Goblin Slayer Season 2 trailer reveals new characters and opening theme

The adaptation, produced by Madhouse, marks the studio's return and promises to elevate the excitement surrounding this captivating fantasy tale. The series explores Frieren's immortality, the passage of time, and the complexities of life, making it a must-watch for anime enthusiasts.

With its intriguing premise, stellar cast, and breathtaking visuals, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is primed to transport viewers into a world of magic and wonder, leaving them eagerly awaiting its release this fall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}