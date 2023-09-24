Goblin Slayer Season 2 trailer reveals new characters and opening theme

As the Fall 2023 anime lineup gets ready to kick off, fans of the dark fantasy series "Goblin Slayer" are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite monster-slaying hero. Goblin Slayer Season 2 is set to make its highly anticipated debut next month, and a brand-new trailer has been released, offering a tantalizing glimpse into what's to come. Goblin Slayer Season 2 is set to premiere in October, fans eagerly await the return of their favourite monster-slaying hero.(Liden Films)

The first season of Goblin Slayer, known for its gritty and intense storytelling, garnered attention as one of the most notable anime releases in recent years. With Season 2 on the horizon, fans are curious to see if it will live up to the legacy of its predecessor.

The recently unveiled trailer not only showcases some of the new characters the Goblin Slayer party will encounter in the upcoming season but also introduces the anime's new opening theme, "Entertainment," performed by Mili. It's a sneak peek that has left fans buzzing with excitement.

Mark your calendars because Goblin Slayer Season 2 is set to premiere in Japan on October 6th. For international fans, Crunchyroll will be the exclusive platform for streaming the new episodes as part of its Fall 2023 anime lineup.

Season 2 will see a change in production studio, with Liden Films taking the helm (the first season was developed by White Fox). While Misato Takada assumes the role of director, Takaharu Ozaki, the director of the first season, will serve as chief director. Fans can rest assured that the beloved cast from the first season will be returning to reprise their roles.

For those who need to catch up on the Goblin Slayer series or relive the adventures of the Goblin Slayer and his party, Crunchyroll offers the perfect opportunity. The series is summarized as, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumour has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

With the premiere date drawing closer and the excitement building, fans of Goblin Slayer can't wait to see what dark adventures await in Season 2.