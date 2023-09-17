Goblin Slayer returns: Season 2 promises more goblin-slaying madness, premieres October 7!

In a realm dominated by fantastical anime tales, Goblin Slayer emerged as an anomaly, shaking up the scene with its gritty and controversial storyline. Originally a light novel series in 2016, it swiftly spawned successful manga and anime adaptations that captured the hearts of anime enthusiasts. With a protagonist solely dedicated to eradicating goblins, the series carved its niche in a world that often prioritizes story over darkness. Goblin Slayer Season 2: Dark fantasy anime's return with more goblin-slaying action, arriving October 7, 2023.(Liden Films)

Now, as Goblin Slayer's second season looms on the horizon, fans are buzzing with anticipation. Here's a sneak peek into what to expect from Goblin Slayer Season 2.

The plot unveiled

The first season of Goblin Slayer covered the source material's early volumes, along with a chapter from Volume 4's short stories. The subsequent film adaptation, "Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown," delved into Volume 5. For the upcoming second season, it could explore Volumes 3 and 4 before venturing into Volume 6, or it might leap straight into Volume 6 to progress the narrative.

If the latter route is taken, Season 2 will follow Goblin Slayer's new party, which teams up with a young wizard to tackle a goblin-infested mausoleum. Their adventures will expand as they're entrusted with escorting the Sword Maiden to the capital, all while dealing with the sinister goblins in the Goblin Slayer's absence.

The cast and crew return

Goblin Slayer Season 2 welcomes back beloved characters alongside fresh additions as the story enters a new light novel volume. Yuuichirou Umehara resumes his role as the unrelenting Goblin Slayer, known for previous roles in "Darling in the Franxx" and "Fruits Basket."

Also Read | Get ready for Goblin Slayer Season 2: New trailer reveals fall release date

Mark your calendar

The Goblin Slayer saga continues as Season 2, animated by LIDEN FILMS, arrives on Crunchyroll on October 7, 2023. Fans can prepare for more goblin-slaying action, intense drama, and a journey through a dark and immersive fantasy world.

As Goblin Slayer Season 2 approaches, audiences can't help but wonder how this unconventional anime will continue to captivate with its unique blend of fantasy and controversy.