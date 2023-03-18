From Beelzebub to Cosmos: Ryūhei Tamura's Latest Manga Revealed

Ryūhei Tamura, the acclaimed manga artist known for Beelzebub and Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin, is set to launch a new manga titled Cosmos. The manga will debut in the next issue of Shogakukan's Sunday GX magazine on April 19, 2023.

The magazine's teaser for Cosmos is vague, stating that the story is "about an alien and _____." The second word is intentionally covered up, leaving readers to speculate on what kind of story they can expect. However, the magazine has revealed that the manga will centre on a high schooler, Kaede Mizumori, who can see through people's lies. Despite her extraordinary power, she leads a dull and unremarkable life, avoiding conflict whenever possible.

Kaede's life takes a turn when she comes across a cryptic high school student, Rin Homura. The two become embroiled in extraordinary events that lead them to confront the unknown and the otherworldly. With Tamura's talent for combining humour, action, and heart, readers can expect a thrilling and entertaining ride. (Also Read: Is Demon Slayer overrated? Fans debate the Kimetsu no Yaiba's true value)

Tamura's impressive career in the manga world

Ryūhei Tamura has made a name for himself as a prolific and highly skilled manga artist. Beelzebub, his most famous work, enjoyed immense popularity during its run in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2009 to 2014. It even inspired a successful anime adaptation that aired from 2011 to 2012.

In 2017, Tamura launched the four-volume Hungry Marie, which Viz Media published as part of its "Jump Start" initiative. Hungry Marie showcased Tamura's knack for comedy and storytelling, proving that he was a versatile artist capable of creating a range of compelling and entertaining works.

In 2020, Tamura's manga, Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin, made its debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It ran for a year and featured Tamura's signature blend of humour and action.

What to expect from 'Cosmos?'

With Cosmos, Tamura is poised to showcase his talents once again. The manga's teaser promises a story of aliens and high schoolers, a combination that Tamura has proven to be skilled in handling in the past. Readers can expect a mix of humour, action, and mystery as the story unfolds.

The fact that the manga will feature a colour opening page and an 80-page first chapter shows that Tamura and the editorial team at Sunday GX are committed to delivering an exciting and visually stunning reading experience. The fact that Cosmos will also feature on the magazine's front cover shows the faith that the magazine has in Tamura's ability to create a hit.

Excitement builds for 'Cosmos'

As the release of Cosmos draws near, fans of Ryūhei Tamura's work eagerly anticipate the manga's debut. With its promising premise, talented creator, and dedicated editorial team, Cosmos has all the makings of a hit. Readers can expect a unique and thrilling experience that will leave them eagerly anticipating the next chapter.

